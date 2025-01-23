Rohit Sharma hits embarrassing 19-year low after failed Ranji Trophy return; disgruntled fans immediately leave stadium

India captain Rohit Sharma did not make a favourable return to the Ranji Trophy. He was dismissed for just three runs after facing 19 balls in Mumbai's Group A match against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC in Mumbai. Rohit's performance in the first innings of the match saw him hit an embarrassing 19-year low, and disgruntled fans left the venue immediately after his dismissal. Mumbai batter Rohit Sharma during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir, in Mumbai, Thursday(PTI)

Rohit got off the mark quickly with a single on the on side, but struggled against Umar Nazir Mir. The 37-year-old failed to score a single run against the tall right-arm bowler, who troubled Rohit with his consistent line outside the off, but varied his length. Eventually, on his 17th ball against the Mumbai opener, Mir got the prized wicket after Rohit, looking to play his pick-up shot, got a leading edge as Paras Dogra comfortably grabbed it.

Following the dismissal, disappointed fans, for whom Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had arranged extra seating facility at the ground, left the venue.

Rohit Sharma hits 19-year low

Rohit now has a batting average of just 10.43 across his 16 innings in the 2024/25 first-class season. It is the lowest by an Indian batter since 2006 (minimum of 15 innings while batting in top six) and the second-lowest overall. England's Haseeb Hameed had recorded an average of 9.44 in 18 innings in the 2018 season.

During this run, he scored 167 runs across nine matches, of which 164 runs came in Test cricket, with the tally comprising just one fifty. The total also comprises his forgettable tour of Australia, where he scored just 31 runs in five innings at 6.2, the lowest-ever average by a visiting captain Down Under, before he dropped himself from the playing XI for the final Test match in Sydney.

It was a disappointing day for Mumbai as well as the former champions were folded for just 120 runs in the first innings, where Shardul Thakur was the standout batter with his fifty. Jammu and Kashmir, placed second and one place above Mumbai in the points table, took a 26-run lead in the final session of the day for the loss of five wickets.