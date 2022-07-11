'He is watching the game from outside...': Rohit Sharma's stern response to Kapil Dev over Virat Kohli's future - Watch

England managed to eke out a consolation victory in the third and final Twenty20 against India after Suryakumar Yadav almost took his side past the finish line. The right-handed batter hit a blistering 117 off just 55 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes – a testimony to his batting prowess in the shortest format. Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav becomes second Indian to achieve big feat in T20Is after incredible century against England

India's hopes of a whitewash, however, effectively ended when he fell in the penultimate over, leaving the side in an awkward position. India needed 21 off the last six balls but Chris Jordan sealed the win for England. Jordan took two wickets in the final three balls as India fell short on 198-9.

While Suryakumar was his usual self while manoeuvring the field and playing all around the ground, Virat Kohli extended his much-talked-about lean patch. The former skipper fell for just 11 to leave India tottering at 31-3 before Suryakumar took charge at Trent Bridge. Kohli looked his old flamboyant self when he hit a four and a straight six off David Willey. But he was then caught at cover while trying to whack a third consecutive boundary. He has managed only 12 runs in his two innings amid calls for his axe from the Twenty20 squad.

But current skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Kohli, saying the team follows a "thought process" when giving chances to the players. It was in reference to Kapil Dev's statement on Kohli. The legendary player had said that Kohli needs to perform better, and if the spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Test squad, even Virat can be removed from the Twenty20 side.

Amidst Kohli's disappointing run in world cricket, Rohit disagreed with Kapil Dev's comments and said he is watching the game from the outside and does not know what's happening inside.

"He is watching the game from outside and does not know what is happening inside. We have our thought process. We build our team and behind this, there is a lot of thinking. We back the boys and give them opportunities. So, these things you do not get to know from outside. So, whatever is happening outside is not important but what is happening inside is more important for us," said Rohit during a post-match press conference.

Here's the video:

"If you talk about form then everyone goes through ups and downs. The player's quality does not get affected. So, we should keep these things in our minds. When a player is doing well for so many years, then one or two bad series does not make him a bad player. We should not overlook his past performances. We who are in the team know the importance of the player. They have got all the right to talk about it but it does not matter for us too much," he added.

Earlier, Kapil had said that Kohli, who hasn't been among big runs for nearly three years, isn't indispensable in the Twenty20 format, especially after Ashwin's ouster from the Test side. The former captain wants the playing XI to be selected based on current form and not past reputations.

"If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter can also be dropped," he had told APB News.

"If he (Virat) is not performing, you cannot continue to keep these boys (youngsters like Deepak Hooda) out. I hope there is a healthy fight for selection, the youngsters should look to outperform Kohli. But Kohli needs to think, 'Yes at one point I was a big player, but I need to play like that No. 1 player again'. That is a problem for the team, it is not a bad problem."

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team."

