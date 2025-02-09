Rohit Sharma storms back to form, slams 32nd ODI century vs England and makes roaring statement before Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma, the India captain, returned to form much to the joy of a million cricket fans, slamming a century against England in the 2nd ODI in Cuttack. Rohit brought up his hundred in just 76 balls, rolling back the clock and delivering a mouth-shutting reply to his critics. Rohit's form was proving to be a headache for many, including himself, but the manner in which he batted was a throwback to his destructive 'Hitman' self. This is Rohit's first ODI century since his hundred against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup, and the first in international cricket since his knock of 103 against England in Dharamsala last year. In ODIs, only Virat Kohli (50) and Sachin Tendulkar (49) are ahead of him. Rohit Sharma rolled back the years with a sublime hundred(Reuters)

Rohit, who struggled to make even a single run in Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and perished playing one of his trademark aerial flicks in the previous game in Nagpur, looked like a man of a mission. Eager to prove his detractors wrong. With questions being asked about his future, Rohit's century come in the nick of time. India have a Champions Trophy to win. The last time they did, Rohit had just begun to open the innings for India and made crucial contributions. Nothing less is going to do if India have to make it two ICC trophies in consecutive years.

The Rohit Sharma of old

Rohit looked in his elements from the moment he faced his first delivery. The ball stayed low, but Rohit's reflexes were on point, to the extent that he covered the line of the ball and managed to defend it. Six balls later, the skipper struck his first four, a streaky edge over slips. But if that wasn't convincing enough, the next ball had typical Rohit written all over it. The shot that got him out in the previous game, was sweetly timed this time around. The ball went sailing for six. The crowd and the commentators knew that Rohit was back.

From that point onward, there was no stopping him. Two balls later, Rohit cover drove for six. A third six flew off Rohit's bat two overs later, on the up. That was all the conviction needed. As the pacers were being taken to the care of, Buttler introduced Adil Rashid, hoping that the lack of pace would stop the onslaught.

It didn't. He cut the leg-spinner to raise his 58th ODI fifty. In a span of six deliveries that Rohit faced, he struck three fours and a six. Chasing 305 to win, Rohit and Shubman Gill added 136 for the opening wicket - their sixth century partnership. As long as they were batting, Rohit was operating in fifth gear; however, The dismissal of Shubman Gill (60 off 52 balls) and Virat Kohli (5 off 8) slowed down the momentum – albeit momentarily.

Batting on 88, Rohit drilled Mark Wood for his 6th six of the innings to 90s. And another one when on 96 to bring up a century for the ages. How did he celebrate it? With just a simple raise of the bat, and then a reverse sweep for four two balls later. He eventually perished for 119 off 90 balls, having done enough to put India on course of victory.