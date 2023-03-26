Watch: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav send out inspiring messages to Harmanpreet & Co. as MI meet DC in WPL 2023 final

Rallying behind Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. ahead of the historic Women's Premier League (WPL) final on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and superstar batter Suryakumar Yadav have shared motivating messages for the women's team of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise in the lead-up to the mouthwatering clash against Delhi Capitals (DC). Rohit's Mumbai Indians men's team has extended their wishes to Harmanpreet and Co. who hammered UP Warriorz in the Eliminator to enter the inaugural WPL final on Friday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) men's team has extended their wishes to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. ahead of the blockbuster clash against Delhi Capitals (DC)(Mumbai Indians Twitter)

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on Twitter, MI skipper Rohit delivered an encouraging message to the Harmanpreet-led side prior to the WPL 2023 final. "I want to wish our women's team all the very best for the final. I have enjoyed the way you have played your cricket over these last three or four weeks. It is a final, you do not get to play a final every day. So I hope you enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it is going to be amazing. We are all going to cheer for you. So go out there and give your best," said Rohit, who guided MI to five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MI batter Suryakumar also congratulated Harmanpreet and Co. on their remarkable run in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. "Hello team, as #OneFamily, I would like to wish each one of you the best of luck for the WPL final. I look forward to cheering you and let's have a great game for one last time," Suryakumar said in the special video shared by Mumbai Indians.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet, Mumbai Indians managed to secure the second position in the WPL 2023 standings to enter the business end of the elite competition. Harmanpreet's MI side was also the first team to secure their berth for the playoffs in the 2023 edition of the Women's Premier League. Harmanpreet's MI side recorded six wins and suffered 2 losses in 8 league matches this season. MI will meet table-toppers Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lanning in the summit clash at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

