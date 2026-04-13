Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav urged to convert starts as MI fall short in run chase vs RCB: ‘Missing in this lineup’

Zaheer Khan urged Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav to find some form after Mumbai Indians' 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing 241 runs, MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma started strong. However, after the fifth over, Rohit retired hurt, having scored 19 off 12 balls. Meanwhile, Rickelton also failed to build on his start, losing his wicket for 37 off 22 balls in the eighth over. Meanwhile, MI skipper Suryakumar also got a good start, but departed for 33 off 22 balls in the 13th over.

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"I think, players getting starts but not converting (them) into a big one. If you have to be critical, I think this team will be talking about those kind of aspects of the game, wherein they have that kind of quality and ability. If one of them gets a 60 or a 70, then, suddenly, the game unfolds differently. You can rally around that guy whoever is having a good day. And that is something which is missing in this MI lineup. They are used to seeing those kind of batting performances," he said.

"Be it Surya, be it Tilak, be it Rohit, or Rickelton for that matter. One of them needs to get a good, big fifty to really hold that one end for them to set that platform. That's how their role (is). Set the platform for the back end and the strike rate takes care of itself when bowlers are under pressure."

Meanwhile, Rohit retired hurt in the first innings due to a hamstring issue. Zaheer suggested that if Rohit is injured, Naman Dhir could open in his place.

"They have a few options there. There is Naman Dhir who can open also, if Rohit is not available because of injury. I cannot think of any other guy who can take that opening slot other than Surya. Or maybe, go in the direction of Quinton de Kock, which is going to again, change the balance of the team," he said.

Initially, half-centuries from Phil Salt (78), Rajat Patidar (53) and Virat Kohli (50) guided RCB to 240/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Kohli also suffered an injury in the first innings.