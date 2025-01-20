Rohit Sharma to play Ranji Trophy match under Rahane's captaincy; Jaiswal and Shreyas included in all-star squad

India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to make a comeback to red-ball domestic cricket after 10 years. The right-handed batter on Monday was included in Mumbai's 17-member squad for the upcoming match against Jammu and Kashmir on January 23. Rohit has been battling poor form off late and he would hope to get back into the groove. Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer have been named in Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / (AFP)

Rohit, 37, will play the Ranji Trophy tie under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. The squad also features Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, and Shardul Thakur.

Rohit Sharma's last red-ball match for Mumbai came way back in 2015.

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been named in the squad for the match against Jammu and Kashmir at the MCA-BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma scored just 31 runs in five innings against Australia and even "stood down" from the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground owing to his poor form.

After India's 1-3 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to be available for domestic cricket.

The board also stated that if a player is not available for domestic cricket, he needs permission from chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Rohit trains with Mumbai squad

Last week, Rohit Sharma trained alongside the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He was also seen doing jogging at the BKC Ground days later.

During the squad announcement for the upcoming Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma spoke about BCCI's diktat, asking players to represent their state teams in domestic cricket whenever possible.

"In the last six-seven years, if you go back and see our calendar, there hasn't been a time where we were sitting at home for 45 days and there is cricket going on," Rohit said.

“You do get that time when you finish the IPL and if there's nothing happening right after that. But if you see our domestic season, it starts in October - maybe September - and it gets over by February-March. And that is the time India plays a lot of [international] cricket as well. So, guys who are not playing certain formats and have time, and then there is domestic cricket happening, then they will play,” he added.

Due to fitness concerns, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will miss Delhi and Karnataka's upcoming Ranji Trophy matches.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Hardik Tamore (WK), Akash Anand (WK), Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Awasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Karsh Kothari.