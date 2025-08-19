Rohit Sharma urges Mumbaikars to 'stay safe as relentless rains raise flood concerns across the city

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma reached out to Mumbaikars with a message after the city faced several days of relentless rain. Mumbai recorded an unprecedented rainfall of nearly 300 mm on Tuesday, causing the Mithi river to swell and prompting the evacuation of 400–500 people. The second consecutive day of heavy downpour brought road and rail traffic to a standstill, severely disrupting daily life across the city. Rohit Sharma appeals to Mumbaikars to stay safe(AFP)

Rohit, who recently came back from a vacation in the UK, has resumed preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. Meanwhile, persistent rainfall over the past two days has brought Mumbai to a near standstill. The weather has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)to declare a holiday for all government and semi-government offices in Mumbai, while advising private offices to allow employees to work from home, except for those in essential and emergency services.

Rohit posted an Instagram story where he wrote, "Stay safe everyone and take care."

Rohit Sharma posted an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Rohit recently jumped to the number two spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters. Rohit, who has not played any competitive cricket since the 2025 IPL season, dethroned Babar Azam while moving a place up, even as the former Pakistan skipper slipped to No. 3 after a string of low scores in the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies in the Caribbean. With 756 rating points, Rohit sits just behind India's Test captain Shubman Gill (784), who has retained the No. 1 position in the rankings.

Rohit Sharma aims for return on Australia tour

The swashbuckling opener is set to return to competitive cricket with the ODI series against Australia in October. He has already started training with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar to regain fitness for the crucial series. A report by Dainik Jagran has suggested that Rohit Sharma may soon bid farewell to ODI cricket. With the Bangladesh series in August cancelled, India’s next 50-over assignment is a three-match away series against Australia from October 19 to 25. The publication also hinted that both Rohit and Virat Kohli could end their ODI careers following that tour. However, Rohit’s recent return to training indicates otherwise, suggesting he is not planning to walk away from the format just yet.