‘Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are considered the Gods of cricket’: Akash Deep says India legends ‘motivate to work harder’

Akash Deep could not stop raving about India captain Rohit Sharma. The young right-arm pacer, who has impressed one and all in the two Tests that he has played so far, said the transition from domestic to international cricket was a seamless one because of the relaxed atmosphere in the Indian dressing room and the credit for that should go to captain Rohit. ‘Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli are considered the Gods of cricket’: Akash Deep(PTI)

The 27-year-old, who picked a three-wicket haul in his Test debut against England earlier this year in Ranchi, was chosen as the third seamer for the series opener against Bangladesh in Chennai. And he did not disappoint. Akash got two wickets (off successive deliveries) with the new ball in Bangladesh's first innings.

Ahead of the second Test, Akash thanked Rohit and seniors like Virat Kohli for showing him the right path.

"When I came here, I witnessed a different level of dedication and hard work from the players who are legends of the game, and considered the gods of cricket like Rohit, Virat bhai," Akash told reporters in Kanpur.

"I realised that they have achieved so much and are still working so hard during training. Their thought process is at a different level, this motivates me to work even harder."

Akash has gone through a lot in his personal life. Probably those tough days when he lost his father and brother in the space of two months made him mentally resilient, a key trait for handling the pressures of international cricket.

‘I thought there would be pressure but Rohit eased things out’: Akash

He said the simple working style of skipper Rohit made life easy for him when he came to the Indian side.

"I had hesitation initially that there would be pressure, but Rohit bhaiya made things so simple. I haven't played under such a supportive captain. He keeps things simple, I never felt whether I am playing domestic or international cricket."The pacer from Bengal has a lot of clarity in his thought process and says that thoughts of the future do not bother him and living in the present is his guiding mantra.

"In the last two years, I have played a lot of cricket. It's not just a three-month season for us. Even after Ranji, you play Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup. As a player, you need to understand yourself and know your strengths," he said.

"When we play at this level, we should not get confused that I played a certain style at that level (Ranji) and things are different here. I don't put too much pressure that I need to go to Australia and all that. I live in the present. It remains simple for me."Akash said he is ready for the challenges ahead, having gone through the rigours of domestic circuit.

"The domestic format is so good that by the time you reach this stage, you already know what to do. You know what you are expected to do. There is no confusion as such. The idea is to put your learning into practice. I don't find something new in it."