Watch: Rohit, Kohli touched by young fan's priceless message, India captain's 'too much beard' reaction takes the cake

Gearing up for the series decider against the West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batting maestro Virat Kohli greeted the away fans as the visitors are enjoying the support of Team India faithful in the Caribbean. Skipper Rohit and ex-captain Kohli played crucial knocks for Team India in the 1st Test of the ongoing two-match series at Dominica.

While skipper Rohit smashed his 10th Test century, batting icon Kohli played a gritty knock of 76 to help the visitors register an impressive win over the West Indies. After taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, Rohit and Co. have arrived in Port of Spain for the 2nd Test against hosts West Indies. Days before the start of the 2nd Test, Indian cricketers were seen signing autographs and sharing selfies with Team India aficionados in Trinidad.

Rohit's 'too much beard' reaction takes the cake

In a video uploaded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the eve of the 2nd Test against the West Indies, former India skipper Kohli posed for a couple of pictures and signed autographs. “Smiles, selfies, autographs in plenty for lucky #TeamIndia fans in Trinidad,” the BCCI captioned its post on Twitter. In the same video, India skipper Rohit met a fan, who had earlier clicked a photo with the Hitman back in 2019. Recalling the special moment, Rohit came up with a cheeky reply, bringing a smile to everyone's faces. 'That's from 2019. Too much beard," Rohit said.

The priceless gesture from the Indian skipper became an instant hit among the fans of the Indian team. From India head coach Rahul Dravid to veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, a host of Indian cricketers were busy interacting with the Indian supporters at the match venue. Earlier, Rohit and Co. also met legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara aka The Prince of Port of Spain. Kohli met Lara when the ace cricketer was heading towards the changing room. India captain Rohit also had a brief conversation with Lara at the match venue.

