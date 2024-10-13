Rohit Sharma vs Ruturaj Gaikwad before Border-Gavaskar Trophy? India stars set for rare face-off across 3 days: Report

Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s approach to preparation for the five-Test series is taking an unconventional route. Instead of a traditional warm-up match against local competition, Team India will face their own India ‘A’ squad in an internal three-day contest, according to a report from Cricbuzz. Rohit Sharma could potentially take on Ruturaj Gaikwad in a warm-up match before BGT(Files)

This matchup, reportedly scheduled from November 15 to 17 at the WACA in Perth, serves as a key preparation step ahead of the first Test, set to begin on November 22 at Perth Stadium.

The India ‘A’ side, under the likely leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, will already be in Australia well in advance of this clash. Their arrival is part of the two crucial matches against Australia ‘A,’ giving young India players and potential Test regulars an early exposure to Australian conditions. These two games will take place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The warm-up match between India's senior team and India ‘A’ could mean that Ruturaj Gaikwad could potentially lead his side against Rohit Sharma, given the Indian captain is available for the fixture.

The decision to hold an internal warm-up match isn't new for India, even though such warm-up fixtures have become less common in recent international cricket. According to a CA official, this internal game allows flexibility for the Indian team, offering their management the chance to fine-tune strategies and assess players without the pressures of external competition.

"It's (an) internal (match), so up to India how they use the game. Maybe some of the Test players may play in the India A games but again up to the BCCI. Not many countries seem to play warm up games these days. Australia didn't play any before the last series in India," a CA official told Cricbuzz.

India eye hat-trick of series wins

Team India registered historic wins in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, winning both series 2-1. However, the upcoming Test series is no ordinary event. For the first time in more than three decades, these two powerhouse teams will compete in a full-length five-Test series for the prestigious trophy.

This extended format sees matches in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney following the opening encounter in Perth.