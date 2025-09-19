Search Search
Friday, Sept 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Rohit Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav: Have India got the perfect successor as Mohammad Kaif claims?

By Probuddha Bhattacharjee
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Despite Rohit Sharma's success, early indicators suggest Suryakumar Yadav could be a strong successor.

In a recent video posted on his X handle, former India international Mohammad Kaif was heard saying: “I do not doubt in my mind that he (SKY) is a proper replacement for Rohit Sharma as a skipper. With the bat, he produced the winning hit (vs Pakistan), and the way he replied to the media, talked about the things that show he has the ability as a skipper.”

Rohit Sharma (L) and Suryakumar Yadav(AFP)
Rohit Sharma (L) and Suryakumar Yadav(AFP)

The former Indian batter also spoke about the big-match temperament of the current Indian skipper and applauded his tactical acumen on the field. However, there is no metric to quantify the media pressure and compare how Rohit and Surya fare against each other in this regard. However, we can definitely examine the numbers of the two players as captains and compare who has been the better leader for India in the T20Is.

Rohit Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav: Overall captaincy record in T20Is

Captain

Matches

Wins

Losses

Ties

N/R

Win %

Rohit Sharma

62

49

12

1

0

79.03

Suryakumar Yadav

24

19

4

1

0

79.17

The numbers reveal a very close fight between the two. Surya edges Rohit by the barest of margins when it comes to win percentage. However, Sharma had led India in big tournaments and in over 50 matches. On the other hand, Suryakumar’s stint in the role is still in its natal stage.

Rohit Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav: Efficiency and honours

Metric

Rohit Sharma

Suryakumar Yadav

Matches per Loss5.17 (62/12)6.00 (24/4)
ICC/Major Titles as T20I Captain2024 T20 World Cup – Champions

The consistency of the team seems to have been better under Surya so far. The Indian team under him has lost one in six matches, whereas for Rohit, it was close to five matches for one loss. However, the T20 World Cup win by Sharma as a skipper stands as a differentiator in this case.

Rohit Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav: Contribution as captain

MatchesInningsRunsAverageSR
Rohit as player

97

89

2326

30.6

134.37

Rohit as captain

62

62

1905

34.01

149.76

Suryakumar as player

61

58

2040

43.4

168.17

Suryakumar as captain

24

23

612

29.14

160.62

A plain look at the numbers and you can say that Rohit has done far better as a captain than as a player, while the case is the opposite for Surya. However, even though they are nearly contemporary cricketers, Surya’s captaincy stint has come at a time when the game has evolved a lot.

So, using Z-score analysis, we find that Rohit defied the typical captaincy performance decline by a +8.84 margin. This is an example of a rare psychological adaptation to leadership pressure. On the other hand, Surya has shown a negative deviation, strengthening our observations of the stats.

Leadership Transition for India

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy arc culminated with the ultimate glory of the T20 WC win in 2024. His experience provides statistical reliability that Suryakumar Yadav’s emerging record cannot yet match. The marquee tournament win remains as a heavyweight proof of leadership under ultimate pressure.

However, the early indicators from Suryakumar suggest he is every inch the rightful heir Kaif describes. His innovative batting approach translates into flexible tactical thinking, while his media interactions recently demonstrate maturity that is truly befitting of a leader.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
News / Cricket News / Rohit Sharma vs Suryakumar Yadav: Have India got the perfect successor as Mohammad Kaif claims?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On