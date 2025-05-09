Menu Explore
Rohit Sharma warns against 'spreading fake news', salutes Indian Armed Forces: 'Our warriors are standing tall'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 09, 2025 11:53 AM IST

Rohit Sharma has urged the Indian people to refrain from spreading fake news in a powerful message on X.

In a time of growing unrest and military escalation between India and Pakistan, Rohit Sharma has sent a powerful message of solidarity with the Indian armed forces. As missile strikes and counter-attacks continue across the Line of Control, and concerns of a wider conflict deepen, the former India captain urged the public to show restraint, unity, and unwavering support for the nation’s defenders.

Rohit Sharma had a message for Indians following the attacks from Pakistan(X)
Rohit Sharma had a message for Indians following the attacks from Pakistan(X)

"With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone!" Rohit posted on X.

His remarks came hours after the Indian Premier League was impacted by the rising tensions between both countries, too. On Thursday night, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala — barely 90 kilometres from Pathankot — was called off midway following air raid alerts and military movement near the India-Pakistan border.

This week saw India launch precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, targeting strongholds of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These strikes were in retaliation for a brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. In response to India's retaliation, Pakistan targeted 15 Indian cities near the border, escalating the situation and leading to heightened military preparedness on both sides.

Will IPL be suspended?

The sudden suspension of play on Thursday night, combined with regional airport shutdowns and a swift player evacuation, has prompted the BCCI to initiate high-level consultations with government authorities. The remaining season now hangs in the balance, with the BCCI engaged in ongoing consultations with the Government of India.

If the tournament continues as scheduled, tonight's match will feature the Lucknow Super Giants hosting Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma, then, will return to action on May 11 (Sunday), when Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad; the match was originally scheduled to take place in Dharamsala but was shifted to the Gujarat city owing to security concerns.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs CSK Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
