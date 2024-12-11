Menu Explore
'Rohit Sharma was at first slip, saw it all...': India captain told to show more spark as Bumrah wins brownie points

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 11, 2024 01:08 PM IST

There was a huge difference in how the Indian bowlers operated under Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, with Rohit Sharma being told to show more spark.

Former Australia batter Simon Katich has urged Rohit Sharma to show more spark in his captaincy, especially towards his bowlers, following India's loss to Australia in the 2nd Test at Adelaide. Under Jasprit Bumrah, India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a rousing note, beating Australia by 295 runs, but Rohit's return was marked by a 10-wicket-defeat in the day-night Test, which levelled the series 1-1 with three Tests to go. The stark difference for India in Perth and Adelaide was their bowling. In the series opener, India, after being bowled out for 140, roared back with the ball, dismissing the Aussies for just 104. But the same bowling attack looked vulnerable and undercooked with the pink-ball, allowing Australia to smash 337, Travis Head leading the way with a wonderful century.

Rohit Sharma has now lost 4 consecutive Tests as India captain(AP)
Rohit Sharma has now lost 4 consecutive Tests as India captain(AP)

Katich reckons the same bowling attack, under Bumrah and Rohit, cut a very contrasting figure. Explaining the difference in how the two captains operate with their bowlers, it's evident that Rohit's leadership fell flat, whereas Bumrah ticked every box. Katich appealed to Rohit to grab the bull by its horns and shake things up.

"When you compare the two results, obviously, in Perth, Rohit Sharma missed out. And I thought Bumrah's captaincy, and particularly, the use of his bowlers in the length that they bowled, was far superior to what we saw in Adelaide. In Perth late on Day 1 when Australia were 7/67, India attacked the stumps and bowled much fuller and straighter lengths," Katich said on the 'Around the Wicket' podcast.

"Whereas, when you look at the pitch map for Adelaide, on the night of Day 1, they were a lot shorter and wider, and around the 7-8 meter mark. So they missed a trick. Rohit Sharma was at first slip; he saw it all unfold. He needs to be a bit more proactive with his quicks when that's happening. Because Australia got out of jail in that session only being one down and as a result, went on to win the Test."

Where should Rohit Sharma bat in the 3rd Test at Brisbane?

Callum Ferguson, the former Australia batter and the co-host on the show weighed in on Rohit's struggles with the bat, saying batting at a different position after a gap can easily throw a batter off his game. Rohit missed the first Test due to the birth of his son, and when he rejoined in Adelaide, the skipper demoted himself down the order to ensure that the pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal – who batted exceptionally well with a record-opening stand in the 2nd innings at Perth – wasn't disturbed.

As the noise surrounding Rohit's position begins to gain steam ahead of the Brisbane Test, Ferguson knows where Rohit is best equipped to bat. Rohit is struggling, having scored 142 runs in his last six Tests at an average of 11.83, but Ferguson feels a big score is around the corner.

"Yeah, no doubt it's concerning. He's one of my favourite players to watch and he's just not looking in great rhythm at the moment. I mean, that can come from the lack of continuity. He missed the first Test, so he'll be looking to get set at the crease. It's a pink-ball Test they are coming off. It can be very difficult in different scenarios. So I am really hopeful he can get in and get set and they show everyone what he's capable," said Ferguson.

"Because he plays so well off both feet. So Rohit Sharma is built for Australian conditions batting at 6, which is where I feel he probably should bat in this series. That's a great spot for him to come in when the edge is off the ball, and he really starts to find some groove again."

Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
