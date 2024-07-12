Rohit Sharma welcomed by Wimbledon as Team India captain makes stylish appearance during Alcaraz vs Medvedev semifinal

Team India captain Rohit Sharma made a stylish appearance at the ongoing Wimbledon 2024 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. Rohit donned a sharp suit as he was present for the blockbuster semifinal, and the Grand Slam tournament's official social media platforms warmly welcomed the 37-year-old, capturing him in a sleek black suit and stylish sunglasses. Rohit Sharma at Wimbledon 2024(X/Wimbledon)

The Rohit-led Team India ended an 11-year wait for an ICC title last month when it defeated South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados. After the team was stuck in the island country due to a hurricane, the players were welcomed with great enthusiasm on their arrival in India on July 2.

In recent weeks, several cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, and Joe Root, have graced Wimbledon with their presence. With India currently engaged in a T20I series against Zimbabwe and Rohit already retiring from the format after the World Cup win, he took the opportunity to spend quality time in the United Kingdom.

The Wimbledon, sharing a picture of Rohit posing in his suit, wrote, “Welcome to Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma!”

See the picture:

During the recent T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma showcased his prowess, emerging as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer with 257 runs, the most for India. Despite a modest score in the final, Rohit's leadership proved pivotal as India clinched a tense seven-run victory over South Africa in Barbados.

Following the World Cup win, Rohit announced his retirement from the format during the post-match press conference. He will continue to lead the side in the other two formats, with BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirming that Rohit will captain the side in next year's Champions Trophy and the ongoing World Test Championship.

Earlier this month, the BCCI also announced Gautam Gambhir as India men's team's new head coach, with the former opener succeeding Rahul Dravid in the role. Gambhir will kickstart his stint with India's limited-overs series against Sri Lanka later this month.