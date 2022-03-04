'He won't be happy with 30-40 runs': Ex-IND batting coach points out Rohit's big issue; cites his 'restraint' in England

Team India returned to action in Test cricket on Friday against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The match carries enormous significance for Indian cricket for a couple of reasons – this is Virat Kohli's 100th Test, and also marks the start of Rohit Sharma's tenure as full-time skipper in the longest format. The Indian opener had won the toss and opted to bat in the Mohali Test, but gave away his wicket cheaply as he came out to bat alongside Mayank Agarwal.

Rohit, who adopted an aggressive approach throughout the innings, was caught at deep fine leg as he went for a lofted pull. The opener was dismissed on 29 off 28 deliveries, as Lahiru Kumara drew first blood for Sri Lanka.

During the lunch break, Sanjay Bangar spoke in detail about Rohit Sharma's dismissals and drew parallels to the opener's brilliant outing in the Test series against England last year, stating that the Indian captain needs to display a similar amount of self-control.

“The way he showed restraint during the England series against the deliveries outside off, it shows that he can control his instincts even if it means he cannot play his favorite shots anymore. In this innings, he scored two fours in an over and got another two fours in the next, so he trusted the bounce,” the former India batting coach said.

Bangar further insisted that Rohit needs to analyze his shot-selection.

“He is known for big scores. He won't be happy with 30-40 runs, so he has to analyze his shot-making. He will have to think about whether he has to go for successive boundaries, or be aggressive,” Bangar said.

Earlier, Rohit combined with Mayank Agarwal (33) in a 52-run opening partnership, scoring at a run-rate above 5 an over. Lasith Embuldeniya made the second breakthrough for Sri Lanka, when he trapped Mayank LBW and the batter didn’t opt for DRS.