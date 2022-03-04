India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bat in Virat Kohli's milestone game
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli looks to make his 100th Test appearance memorable as India take on Sri Lanka. Follow Live Score and Updates of IND vs SL at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli is set to make his 100th appearance in the format while Rohit Sharma eyes a solid start to his captaincy journey as dominant India take on Sri Lanka at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. Kohli is the 12th Indian and 71st cricketer to achieve the landmark and the mercurial batter will be taking the field for the first time since relinquishing the Test leadership after India's series defeat in South Africa. He has so far got 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries, and Kohli will be looking for his elusive 71st international century on the special occasion. Rohit will also have one eye on replicating his captaincy success in the longest format too. Also, India haven't been on the losing side in home Tests since the 2-1 defeat to England in 2012 and will be hoping to extend their streak against the islanders. Furthermore, the Rohit-led unit will also aim to grab some crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points. India are currently in fifth place while Sri Lanka are the early toppers of the table.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:09 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka team combination
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be going with three seamers and two spinners.
We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but we never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations and we are prepared. We are going in with three seamers and two spinners," says Karunaratne at the toss.
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:08 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli to be felicitated
"It has been quite buzzing. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game," says Rohit on Kohli's milestone game. Also, the former skipper is set to be felicitated before the start of the Test. He will be presented with a special cap.
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:07 AM IST
Rohit on Test captaincy
"It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of," says Rohit on the start of his Test captaincy journey.
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:05 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Playing XI
Well, no Siraj then. Also, Vihari and Iyer grab No. 3 and No. 5 spots respectively. No Shubman Gill.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:01 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: India win toss
India have won the toss and elected to bat first. Also, Rohit has confirmed that India are playing three spinners and two seamers in the Test.
-
Mar 04, 2022 09:00 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Minutes away from the toss
Rohit has walked in for the toss wearing the Indian blazer. What a moment for him. 35th captain for India in the traditional format!
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:59 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Mark the date!
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:55 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: It's a ‘typical Indian pitch’ in Mohali
"Pitch is a little dry. The weather is cold in the morning, goes up to 28 degrees in the afternoon. It’s a typical Indian pitch. It’s a very good thing that crowd is coming back," Rohit Sharma had said about the surface yesterday.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:50 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Shubman Gill at No. 3 spot?
If Gill comes in at the No. 3 position, Shreyas could grab the No. 5 spot with Mayank opening the innings with Rohit. We are a few minutes away from the toss. Expect a rejigged eleven and crowd going berserk for Virat Kohli.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:46 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Sri Lanka's team combination
Before the Test, Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed that Sri Lanka will be without star spinners Ramesh Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana. The touring side will have seven batters with one spin and three seam options.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:44 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: 300th Test for Sri Lanka
For Sri Lanka, the challenge will be to excel in Indian conditions after being blanked 3-0 in the T20I assignment. The visitors will play their 300th Test.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:39 AM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: IND's bowling attack
While Bumrah, the vice-captain, Shami, and Siraj look to form a lethal pace attack, the spin department will have Jadeja as an automatic pick. Also, Ashwin would most probably be the spinner if he's recovered. He had missed the limited-overs series against West Indies and Sri Lanka due to injury.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:36 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: India's probable eleven
We can expect a couple of new faces in India’s batting department. Have a look at India’s predicted XI for the game:
India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka: Vihari, Iyer and Gill compete for batting spots; Kohli set for historic 100th
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:32 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Pujara and Rahane's future
It will also be the first time in years when the Indian batting line-up will be without Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. They have been dropped for the Tests and it will be interesting to see who comes into the side.
"Look, Rahane and Pujara are big shoes to fill, it will never be easy for whoever comes in, even I do not know who is going to come in for Rahane and Pujara honestly," said Rohit on the senior duo's axe.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:26 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Problem of plenty for Rohit Sharma
Also, Rohit faces a happy selection headache as he starts his journey as a Test skipper. India have Mayank, Shubman and Vihari in the camp and it will be interesting to see who gets the nod in the middle order.
"Agarwal, Gill, Vihari, Iyer – all these guys are Indian cricket’s future and we need to give them a solid run to excel," said Rohit on Thursday.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:21 AM IST
‘A big day and a special Test match’
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:15 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Beginning of Rohit Sharma's journey
The Test also marks Rohit's debut as Test captain. Since taking over the T20I captaincy after Men's T20 World Cup ended, have inflicted 3-0 series sweeps in the format against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Rohit has done well in franchise cricket as well. He's all set to begin his captaincy journey in the longest format.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:13 AM IST
‘Everybody in the crowd will be wanting him to get a century in his 100th Test’
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:08 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: ‘We definitely want to make it special one’
"It's been brilliant to watch that and it's one hell of a ride for him and will continue to be in years to come. We definitely want to make it special one for him; we all are prepared for that. Let's hope we have a good five days of cricket," said Rohit in the pre-match presser.
-
Mar 04, 2022 08:01 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: 50 per cent crowd in stands
For Kohli's 100th Test match, 50 per cent crowd will be allowed inside the stadium, giving Mohali fans a good chance to celebrate the achievement.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:55 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: Virat Kohli on cusp of joining elite list
Virat Kohli is on the verge of joining an elite list featuring Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Ishant Sharma to play 100 Tests for the country.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:52 AM IST
Virat Kohli on achieving the milestone
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:50 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test: ‘It’s been a long journey'
“I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing these 100 Test matches. A lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100,” said Kohli in a video shared by the BCCI on Thursday.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:43 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Virat Kohli's Test debut
Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011 against the West Indies after an impressive spell in white-ball cricket.
Cut to the present day, scored 7962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries, emerging as the team's backbone in the batting unit.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:41 AM IST
IND vs SL 1st Test Live: Virat Kohli gears up for special milestone
Mark your calendars. A glittering international career has led to Kohli achieving a special feat today. 100 Test appearances: One more feather to his already illustrious hat.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Hello & Welcome!
Virat Kohli is all set to make his 100th appearance in the format while Rohit Sharma looks to start his captaincy journey on a positive note as India take on Sri Lanka in the Test series opener in Mohali. The Test against Sri Lanka also marks Kohli's first appearance in Tests since leaving the captaincy after India lost 2-1 to South Africa in January. The former skipper will look to get back among the runs on the special occasion. Also, Rohit will look to replicate his leadership success in the traditional format, having got series wins over New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka apart from five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians. Sri Lanka come into the series against India on the back of a series win against the West Indies at home in 2021.
'Rahane and Pujara are big shoes to fill: Rohit lauds axed India seniors
- Skipper Rohit highlighted how Rahane and Pujara played a huge role in India becoming No. 1 in the longest format.
PAK vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live: Live Updates from Rawalpindi
- PAK vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score: Follow Pakistan vs Australia live score, updates and scorecard.
'He is a pocket-sized dynamite': Ex-India spinner Ojha backs bowler against SL
- Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha lauded the Indian bowler and backed him ahead of the side's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Vengsarkar narrates Kohli's selection story: 'Virat hadn't scored many runs'
- Dilip Vengsarkar has revealed the series of events which led to Virat Kohli's selection in the Indian team.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Focus on Kohli's 100th Test
- India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: Virat Kohli looks to make his 100th Test appearance memorable as India take on Sri Lanka. Follow Live Score and Updates of IND vs SL at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.
IND vs SL: Kohli eyes joining Root, Ponting with special feat in 100th Test
- The former Indian captain, who will appear in his 100th Test later today, can join an elite list with a special feat.
Rod Marsh, Australian cricket great, dies at age 74
- The Sport Australia Hall of Fame on Friday confirmed Marsh, who played 96 test matches for Australia from 1970 to 1984, had died in an Adelaide hospital.
'Kohli like Miandad': Gavaskar on former India captain ahead of his 100th Test
- Sunil Gavaskar hailed Virat Kohli's journey and also explained how he is similar to Pakistan great Javed Miandad, against whom he had a number of memorable battles.
Women's World Cup: From diverse fields, with one goal in mind
- Women's cricket is a richer sport than men’s cricket. Not in terms of dollars, but dreams. Not in terms of revenues, not yet. But in real life stories.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SL?
CWC 22: Why New Zealand can bank on Amelia Kerr’s all-round skills in World Cup
Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Bangar and Virat Kohli: When three wasn’t a crowd
- Former India head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Sanjay Bangar look back at the partnership that led to a golden period in India’s Test history
Not batting, a throw from the ropes first set Virat Kohli apart
- Coach Rajkumar Sharma recounts Virat Kohli's early days and takes us through their journey on the occasion of his ward's 100th Test
Virat Kohli's 100th Test: Centurion on a ton hunt
- All-format captain till September but only a middle-order bat now, Virat Kohli seeks to end his 15-match ton drought in his landmark Test
The tragedy that showed Virat Kohli’s character
- His team's fate in balance and father's body at home, an 18-year-old saved the day for Delhi. Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas remembers that innings