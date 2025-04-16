Rohit Sharma's decision to drop himself from Sydney Test left Gautam Gambhir, Agarkar divided: ‘When I told them...’

Before the final Test in Sydney between India and Australia earlier this year, tensions simmered in the Indian camp. Whispers of a rift between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir intensified after the latter took over pre-match press duties – traditionally handled by the skipper. The unusual move fuelled speculation that Rohit’s place in the XI was under threat following a string of underwhelming performances. The bombshell eventually dropped at the toss when Jasprit Bumrah walked out alongside Pat Cummins. India's captain Rohit Sharma (R) with head coach Gautam Gambhir(PTI)

Rohit, however, made his stance clear during a mid-match interview, stating that he had taken the call to sideline himself due to his form slump. The gamble didn’t pay off. Bumrah faced an injury on Day 2, and India, left toothless in their pace attack without their best bowler on the field, fell short in Sydney to lose the series 3-1.

Now, nearly three months later, Rohit has offered a clearer window into what transpired during that period. In a candid conversation with former Australian captain Michael Clarke for Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, the Indian skipper detailed his thought process leading up to the Sydney Test. Having missed the opening Test in Perth due to paternity leave – where India secured a dominant win – Rohit returned for the second match in Adelaide. He acknowledged that while he was eager to contribute, his own standards weren’t being met with the bat.

“I didn't have a great game (in Adelaide). Then I went back to the room, and I was like, I should've opened man. I would rather fail doing what I do and where I do it. That's my place, that's my position. I would rather go there and bat, whether I get success or not, it's a different story. But I'm in my natural position for the team,” Rohit began.

“And I said, no. It's only one game. Let's not overthink, let's give it another game. It's 1-1. We can try and change things around in Brisbane. And then, it was a draw. When we got back to Melbourne, we changed our mind. I went back to open the innings, and in the last Test match... I had to be honest with myself. I wasn't hitting the ball well. I didn't want to put myself there only because we had dropped the other guys who were struggling as well,” Rohit said.

“Argument” with coach and selector

As Rohit discussed the final Test, he stated that the team wanted Shubman Gill to take the field in Sydney. The youngster didn't play in the Melbourne Test, and Rohit said he decided it best to sideline himself from the XI. However, there was a disagreement as he communicated the suggestion to coach Gambhir and selector Ajit Agarkar.

"We somehow wanted Gill to play, he's such a good player. He missed out in the previous Test match. I'm like... okay, if I'm not hitting the ball well... things can change five days later, ten days later.

“I spoke to the coach and the selector, and there was an argument around it. You try and put the team first, you look at what the team wants, and make the decision accordingly. Sometimes it will work, sometimes it may not. That's how it goes. Every decision you try and make, you aren't guaranteed success,” said Rohit.

While India did lose the series, the side made a strong comeback under Rohit's captaincy in the fifty-over format, clean-sweeping England 3-0 in the home series before enjoying an invincible run in the Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final.