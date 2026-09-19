Rohit Sharma's 'forever' response to Mumbai Indians chants after KKR offer wins hearts

Rohit Sharma has been an absolute icon in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been part of six title-winning campaigns, out of which five were for Mumbai Indians. In fact, he captained MI in all five of their IPL-winning campaigns, thus making him the joint-most successful captain in the league's history. Time and again, there have been rumours that he is looking to leave the franchise, but he has stayed put there since 2011, thus making him an all-time MI icon. Recently, he got a fun offer to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on live TV, and he had an answer that is sure to please MI fans all over.

Rohit Sharma's answer to fun KKR offer is bound to win MI fans' hearts (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a show that he is hosting for Sony titled 'Family Time with Rohit Sharma', former India and Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar, who is currently the head coach of KKR, was a guest. Known to be a close friend of Rohit, Nayar teased the former India captain, saying that he was wearing yellow and asking whether that was a hint of his next franchise, thus subtly hinting towards Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Nayar also said that Rohit would look good in purple and gold, the official colours of KKR.

However, after this, the audience started chanting 'Mumbai, Mumbai', to which Rohit said, 'Forever', thus hinting at his loyalty towards MI. This is sure to bring smiles to the faces of MI fans all over the world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch it right here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch it right here: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma and the art of staying impossible to ignore as India reshape themselves for 2027 ODI World Cup

When will Rohit Sharma be seen in action next?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rohit Sharma will next be seen in action for Team India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies that will begin on September 27 (Sunday).

There were strong rumours that Rohit Sharma would not be considered further for Team India after the England tour earlier this year. However, the BCCI squashed all these rumours. However, there were still concerns as to whether he would be picked for the West Indies series, and now there are speculations as to whether this series would be his last.

Rohit Sharma now only plays ODI cricket for India, having retired from both T20Is and Tests. The one big prize missing from Rohit's cabinet is the ODI World Cup, which he narrowly missed as captain in 2023, when they were defeated in the final by Australia. Hence, with him still playing ODIs, there is a possibility that he will gun for the World Cup trophy in 2027. But given that he would turn 40 then, speculations on whether he would play the tournament still persist.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“October 2027 is far away; we will see about it then,” Rohit Sharma had said earlier when asked about whether he would play the ODI World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.