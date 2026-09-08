‘Rohit, Virat are still very good players’: New Zealand captain wary of their threat in November

New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner hopes that this November, they will be able to curb India superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. India play five ODIs between November 4 and November 15 in New Zealand, and Santner admits beating India even at home won’t be easy, especially in light of the presence of old horses Rohit and Virat. The series is going to test them not a little.

Mitchell Santner is looking forward to the full series. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players, as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around," Santner told PTI.

Rohit and Virat now only play ODI cricket with an eye to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Santner believes beating India, if they can, would be a massive thing later this year and will set the tone for their preparations.

Also Read: Where does Ishan Kishan's 270 rank among the greatest Duleep Trophy performances?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "We've got five against India, three against Sri Lanka at home, and then it is World Cup prep in England, right before the World Cup. But first things first, you want to win a series against India at home, which would be an awesome thing. Then it is trying to find what the make-up might look like come October next year," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We've got five against India, three against Sri Lanka at home, and then it is World Cup prep in England, right before the World Cup. But first things first, you want to win a series against India at home, which would be an awesome thing. Then it is trying to find what the make-up might look like come October next year," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"It is going to be a great series, no doubt. It is all a lead-up for the World Cup next year in ODIs. Everyone is trying to figure out their best team; what that might look like for October next year with limited games," he added.

It may be noted that India’s tour of New Zealand will also have five T20Is and two Tests. Last time India played Tests in the Antipodean nation was in 2020, and they lost both contests. Santner reckons the challenges for the Indian team in red-ball cricket will be pretty much the same as last time around. "I think what we spoke about before is trying to adapt quickly. For a new-look India side, it is probably going to be the first time some players have been playing red-ball in New Zealand, where the pitches will be a little bit foreign. They will probably do a bit more than they might do back home."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The all-rounder, however, is wary of the Indian bowlers. "If you look at their squad, it is a very well-rounded squad. You throw (Jasprit) Bumrah back into the bowling attack, you have got (Mohammed) Siraj, (Prasidh) Krishna with the bounce. You have got (Ravindra) Jadeja and (Manav) Suthar to bowl spin. You have got probably a fourth seamer in there as well. It is shaping up nicely. I think it is going to be a great series. Traditionally, it can do a little bit in New Zealand at that time of the year," he said.

"Whenever India come, even if it is only two Test matches, it is going to be exciting. Everyone wants to challenge themselves against the best in the world, and they are up there. For us, it is going to be an important series like it is for India with the (World Test Championship) points that are on offer."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}