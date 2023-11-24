"Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by NASA scientists," claims former PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Karachi [Pakistan], November 24 (ANI): The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has again come into the limelight for his comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan. HT Image

While speaking to a Pakistan-based news channel called 'Suno News', the former cricketer claimed that former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) scientists.

"Ronaldo's ki jo diet plan hai vo NASA ke scientists set karte hain (Ronaldo's diet plan is prepared by scientists at NASA)," Ramiz Raja said.

Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which are hard to be broken.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, following that he has played 42 matches for his new team and scored 36 goals.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the 38-year-old has appeared in 12 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 13 goals. Ronaldo also made seven assists in the 2023-24 season for AL Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese superstar returned to his boyhood club Manchester United in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his stint in the English club did not last very well after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract.

In his second run at United, CR7 played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.

Ronaldo will play his next game for Al Nassr on Friday when they will take on Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh. (ANI)