Ross Taylor gears up for swansong as New Zealand host Netherlands in limited overs series

New Zealand great Ross Taylor will make his final appearance for the Kiwis when they face the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I match.

Taylor's experience will come in handy for a relatively young New Zealand side. The series will serve as a maiden call-up to players like Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver. The 31-year-old Barcewell topped the season's Super Smash scoring charts, while Cleaver smashed 369 runs to finish second.

The series will stream live & exclusive on Amazon Prime Video beginning March 25. Viewers and fans will have access to a host of features like highlights, key moments during the match shortly after the conclusion of every match on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Logan van Beek, who has bagged consecutive Super Smash titles with Wellington Firebirds, and Fred Klaassen, who has also played club cricket in New Zealand, have both been named in Netherlands' squad for the upcoming series. The Dutch also welcome back Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd, who were not part of the squad for their most recent ODI series against Afghanistan in Doha in January 2022.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk) (T20 only), Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson (ODI only), Scott Kuggeleijn (T20 only), Henry Nicholls (ODI only), Ben Sears (T20 only), Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor (ODI only), Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands Squad: Pieter Seelaar (c), Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad