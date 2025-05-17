Menu Explore
Roston Chase appointed West Indies Test captain for home series against Australia

ByHT Sports Desk
May 17, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Shai Hope, the white-ball captain, was the first choice but the wicketkeeper-batter declined to become an all-format captain.

All-rounder Roston Chase was appointed as the new Test captain of the West Indies ahead of their home series against Australia in June. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican was named as Chase's deputy. Shai Hope, the white-ball captain, was the first choice but the wicketkeeper-batter declined to become an all-format captain. Cricket West Indies said a number of Test regulars were identified as potential captains and the shortlisted players included: John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase, and Jomel Warrican.

File photo of West Indies' Roston Chase.(REUTERS)
File photo of West Indies' Roston Chase.(REUTERS)

Each candidate went through a detailed assessment process that included psychometric testing to evaluate leadership style, behaviour, and overall suitability for the role, as well as structured interviews focused on tactical approach, communication skills, and team culture. The interview panel consisted of Head Coach Daren Sammy, Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe, and Chairman of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee, Enoch Lewis.

"The final recommendation was based on a weighted scoring system across six key areas: leadership, respect within the team, cricket knowledge, personal conduct, media and communication skills, and the results of the psychometric evaluation. The top-ranked candidates were recommended as captain and vice-captain and subsequently approved by the CWI Board," said Cricket West Indies in a statement.

Head Coach Daren Sammy also expressed his strong support for the new captain. “I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him—we’re building something special," he said.

"These appointments signal a clear strategic direction for the Test team, reinforcing team culture and positioning the West Indies to compete more effectively on the global stage. CWI also sees this process as a model for future captaincy appointments across all formats," the board statement added.

Chase will lead the West Indies in three home Tests against Australia in June and July. The first test in Bridgetown on Chase's home island of Barbados will also be his 50th since his test debut in 2016.

The 1.96-meter (6-foot-5) off-spinner has taken 85 wickets at 46, and as a middle-order bat has scored more than 2,200 runs at 26, including five hundreds.

His best bowl was 8-60 against England in the second innings of a 381-run win in 2019 at his Bridgetown home ground.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with IND W vs SL W Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
