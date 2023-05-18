Royal Challengers hope for more Siraj-Du Plessis magic in search of crucial win: RCB's predicted XI vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on May 18. RCB are coming off a dominant victory over RR in their last game and their task is simple on paper - they need to win both their games to qualify for the playoffs as their superior net run-rate would help them qualify over MI if both teams end on the same points.

After playing six of their first eight games at home, this will be RCB’s fifth consecutive away game and their final one of the season. They finish their campaign at home against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). RCB have won six and lost six of their twelve games so far.

They dominated MI in their opening game of the season. KKR handed them their first loss of the season as RCB were comfortably second best in Kolkata. LSG then beat RCB in a final ball thriller in Bangalore. RCB then beat DC in Bangalore before CSK defeated them in another thrilling finish at the Chinnaswamy. RCB got back to winning ways as they beat PBKS in Mohali. RCB made it two wins in a row as they beat RR in Bengaluru. Then RCB beat LSG in a hotly contested game in Lucknow. RCB were then comfortably second best as they tasted defeat against DC in Delhi. RCB then lost again as MI chased down a 200-run target with 21 balls to spare in Mumbai. Last time out, RCB made a few bold changes to their team and their gamble paid off as they came away with a dominant win from Jaipur.

Faf du Plessis' composed innings of 55 off 44, his seventh fifty of IPL 2023, coupled with attacking innings from Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33) and Anuj Rawat(29* off 11) lifted RCB to a competitive 171/5.

The RCB bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell (3/10), then came out all guns blazing to scalp five RR wickets inside the Power play. The hosts never recovered from that as they were bowled out for 59 inside 11 overs.

RCB have been heavily reliant on their top three to do the heavy lifting in the batting department this season. Du Plessis is the top run-scorer in the league this season with 631 runs and has already scored seven fifty plus scores this season. Kohli has scored 438 runs with six half-centuries this season. Maxwell has chipped in with 384 runs in the eleven games so far. No other batter in the team has scored 150 runs in the twelve games so far.

The bowlers had leaked runs in the two games prior to the RR win and the changes made by RCB in the bowling unit worked as their bowlers were spectacular against RR.

Siraj has picked up 16 wickets at an economy of seven this season. Harshal Patel has picked up 12 wickets so far. Karn Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga and Vijaykumar Vyshak have also chipped in with 27 wickets between them so far. Wayne Parnell has chipped in with 9 wickets too.

Parnell, Bracewell and Karn Sharma replaced Hazlewood, Hasaranga and Vyshak in the last game and the team is expected to be unchanged against SRH.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli.

Middle order: Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror.

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell.

Bowlers: Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Karn Sharma.

Impact Player: Kedar Jadhav, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai could be utilised as the Impact player depending on whether RCB bat first or second.

