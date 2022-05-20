IPL 2022 Live Score RR vs CSK: Dhoni's future in focus as Chennai eye winning end to season against Samson's Rajasthan

IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Live Score: The Chennai Super Kings will be aiming to end their campaign on a high when they face Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Eyes will also be on CSK captain MS Dhoni, who is likely to drop a hint on his future at the franchise; earlier in the season, Dhoni had said that there is also a possibility people might see him in a different ‘yellow jersey’ in future. RR, meanwhile, will be hoping to not only seal a berth in playoffs, but secure a second-place finish and play for the final spot in Qualifer 1 against Gujarat Titans. This is also the last match of the season at the Brabourne Stadium, with the remaining two games being scheduled at Wankhede.