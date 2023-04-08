RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals eye comeback, Delhi Capitals search for first win
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow the latest update and live score of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Today's IPL Match scorecard
IPL 2023, RR vs DC Live Score: David Warner-led Delhi Capitals will look to open their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Saturday. Rajasthan, who have adopted the venue as their second home, endured a tough five-run defeat against Punjab Kings here and will hope to secure their first win. The good thing for Rajasthan is that they have assembled one of the strongest outfit, except for pace bowling. Delhi, on the other hand, will hope Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan to get some runs under the belt. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 02:04 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: ‘Impact Player’
If we look at ‘Impact Player’, Delhi Capitals have used Aman Khan for this role. Despite good backing from head coach Ricky Ponting, the Mumbai youngster has hardly created any impact so far.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 01:45 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Axar Patel roll his arms?
It will be interesting to see if Delhi Capitals use Axar Patel with the ball as well. The all-rounder has delivered his services with the bat, but he has hardly been employed with the ball. The main reason behind this being David Warner's reluctance to use him against the left-handers.
With the form Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer has displayed, chances of Axar combining with Kuldeep Yadav looks a bit slim.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 01:17 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' biggest concern
Delhi Capitals star batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan are yet to live up to their reputation and this certainly has hurt their side a lot.
Sarfaraz has managed 34 from two matches, while Shaw amassed a paltry 19 from the same number of matches.
Even if the management decides to give others a chance ahead of the duo, the team has Yash Dhull, Ripal Patel and Lalit Yadav to fall back upon. However, none of the are players who would perhaps score at a strike-rate of 150.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 12:47 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Win toss and bat
Although Delhi Capitals have never played at the venue but they should take one lesson from the encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, which was played at this venue earlier this week.
Team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first given there are high chances of dew coming in the evening, which makes it difficult for spinners.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 12:28 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' area of concern
One area that Rajasthan Royals lack depth is their seam department. They do have Trent Boult in their ranks, but he too has failed to get going.
KM Asif partnered with Boult in the previous encounter but he leaked runs at an economy of over 13.
Bout, on the other hand, conceded 38/0 in his four overs.
Jason Holder provided some respite as he scalped two wickets and conceded 29 runs in four overs.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 12:01 PM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Will Buttler play?
Meanwhile, Rajasthan will be fretting over Jos Buttler's avalablity. The star opener got stitches on the little finger of his left hand after hurting it in the previous encounter against Punjab Kings.
The bruised area with stitches is likely to remain sore and soft and it will be difficult to field even though batting with extra padding inside the gloves remain an option.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 11:38 AM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals' move backfired
In a surprising move Rajasthan Royals had promoted R Ashwin to open the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in the encounter against Punjab. However, the move backfired as Ashwin returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 11:25 AM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's second home
Rajasthan have adopted Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati as their second home venue. The team however had a disappointing outing in their maiden match here and will hope for a change in fortune in their second match, which will be the final match to be played here.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 11:05 AM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened in previous encounter
Both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan enter the match on the back of defeats. Rajasthan fell short by five runs at this venue against Punjab Kings, while Delhi endured a tough six-wicket defeat against defending champions Gujarat Titans.
-
Sat, 08 Apr 2023 10:42 AM
RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The match starts at 3:30 and the toss will take place half an hour earlier. Till then stay tuned for all the updates regarding the match and IPL 2023.