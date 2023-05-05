RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Pandya wary of dangerous Jaiswal as defending champions take on last season's runners-up
IPL 2023 RR vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points. The Sanju Samson-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Rajasthan have lost three games and won as many in their last six fixtures.
Fri, 05 May 2023 06:10 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer vs Mohammed Shami
GT will rely on Shami to deal with Hetmyer. The RR star has lost his wicket four times in 24 balls vs the India veteran and has only managed to score 17 rns.
Fri, 05 May 2023 06:04 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Trent Boult vs Wriddhiman Saha
Boult has been utterly dominant vs Saha, and has taken his wicket thrice in 24 balls, leaking only 22 runs. Saha will need to be cautious!
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:52 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: FIERY VIJAY SHANKAR!
Shankar could only muster 17 runs off 35 balls in IPL 2022. But this season, he has been stunning in the middle order. He has the highest strike rate (290) among all batters who have faced at least 24 balls in the death overs.
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:31 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Joshua Little's last game of the season?
Today could be Little's last outing for GT in IPL 2023. He will be joining his national team for their ODI series vs Bangladesh in England, which starts from May 9.
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:21 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Jos Buttler praises Dhruv Jurel
Ahead of the match, Buttler hailed Jurel. He said, "I think Dhruv has had a fantastic season. He was with us last year as well and the talent is clear to see. His performances have been fantastic. I think his mindset is brilliant. He plays without fear, he plays for the team and in a tough role - No. 5, 6, 7 can be a tricky role in T20 cricket, but he's playing that brilliantly well. He's been excellent for us this year."
Fri, 05 May 2023 05:12 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's batting vs Gujarat's bowling
RR are the fastest-scoring team in IPL 2023 in the powerplay, with a run rate of 9.6. Meanwhile, GT are the most economical bowling unit in powerplay, at 7.3 run rate.
Fri, 05 May 2023 04:56 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal in top form!
Jaiswal has been stunning this season. He is second in the Purple Cap race with 428 runs and a highscore of 124. He has not been dismissed by a spinner this season. He has faced 93 deliveries, smacking 139 runs, packed with seven sixes. Against pace, his balls per boundary ratio is 3.1. Today, if he registers a minimum of 25, he will become the third-fastest Indian to smack 1000 IPL runs, only behind Tendulkar (31) and Gaikwad (31).
Fri, 05 May 2023 04:44 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Shivam Mavi vs Sanju Samson
Mavi has dismissed Samson five times in 25 balls and has only leaked 34 runs in T20 cricket. If Pandya goes for Mavi, it could be a big test for Samson and Co.
Fri, 05 May 2023 04:20 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other four times in IPL history, with GT leading 3-1 vs RR.
Fri, 05 May 2023 03:59 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: League standings
RR are currently fourth in the league standings with 10 points in nine matches, packed with five wins and four defeats. Meanwhile, GT are in pole position with 12 points in nine fixtures, including six victories and three losses.
Fri, 05 May 2023 03:49 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Out-of-form Jos Buttler
Buttler began IPL 2023 on a good note, registering 204 runs in his first four matches at a strike rate of 170. But in five matches after that, he has only mustered 85 runs at less than run-a-ball. Something to worry about!
Fri, 05 May 2023 03:42 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal
Pandya is one of the best power-hitters in the world, especially against spin. But his record against Chahal has been poor, dismissed thrice in 55 balls and only managing 48 runs.
Fri, 05 May 2023 03:19 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: What did David Miller say?
Ahead of the match, GT star Miller spoke about his approach against spin. He said, "I never really felt that I've been poor against spin but it's definitely an area I needed to work on. As the years have gone on, I've focussed more on it. The biggest thing for me is mindset, rather than technical changes. I feel like I am playing spin a lot better, mentally I am feeling a lot better. It's just about going out there and trusting that preparation."
Fri, 05 May 2023 03:11 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on Mohammed Shami
Shami is currently the Purple Cap leader with 17 wickets in nine matches. The spotlight will be on him as he will be looking to extend that lead!
Fri, 05 May 2023 02:57 PM
RR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: GT Full squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel
Fri, 05 May 2023 02:52 PM
IPL 2023 Live: RR full squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kuldip Yadav, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Fri, 05 May 2023 02:47 PM
RR vs GT Live Cricket Score: Hello and welcome!
Both Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have suffered defeats in their previous matches in what has otherwise been a season in which they have been two of the most difficult sides to beat in the league.