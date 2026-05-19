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RR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals continue to rely heavily on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

By Aditya Maheshwari
May 19, 2026 05:48:22 pm IST

RR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals are once again leaning on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to carry their batting and keep their playoff hopes alive.

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RR vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Follow Latest Updates.(PTI)

Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: The IPL playoffs race has reached a crucial stage, and Rajasthan Royals still control their own destiny in the fight for the final available spot. With two matches remaining, a pair of wins would guarantee qualification without depending on other results, making tonight’s clash against Lucknow Super Giants a must-win encounter. LSG, despite being out of playoff contention, have shown signs of pride and fight in recent games, winning two of their last three matches. They may be out of the race, but will be eager to climb off the bottom of the table and finish the season with some respect, which makes them a dangerous opponent for a high-stakes fixture. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 05:48:22 pm

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Royals rely heavily on Sooryavanshi!

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals have been heavily dependent on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to provide explosive starts at the top of the order, but the youngster has not always received enough support from Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end. Sooryavanshi has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 486 runs in 12 matches at an average of 40.50 and a staggering strike rate of 234.78, including one century and two fifties.

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 05:40:10 pm

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Season already over for LSG!

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: The season is already over for LSG, but they still have a few games left to play, and finishing on a positive note could help ease the disappointment of an otherwise underwhelming campaign. While playoff hopes are gone, the focus now shifts to pride, momentum, and giving opportunities to players who can contribute in the next season

  • Tue, 19 May 2026 05:25:43 pm

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Hello and welcome!

    Live Score RR vs LSG IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match from Jaipur.

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