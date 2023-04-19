RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson, KL Rahul collide as Lucknow look to stop Royals juggernaut
IPL 2023 RR vs LSG Live Score: The focus shifts to the top of the table as leaders Rajasthan Royals (RR) host second placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 clash in Jaipur on Wednesday. Rajasthan have so far won four out of the five matches they've played and will head into the contest on the back of an impressive three-wicket victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Lucknow, on the other hand, endured a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings and will look to bounce back on winning ways. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants:
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 04:24 PM
RR vs LSG Live Score: What went wrong for Lucknow last time
Lucknow endured a two-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings in the previous encounter as Punjab completed the moderate 160-run chase with three balls to spare.
If we look at the proceedings, Lucknow got off to a decent start but failed to gather enough runs in the middle overs, which cost them the match.
However, there was one positive as Lucknow skipper KL Rahul returned to form and scored 74 in his 56-ball stay in the middle.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 04:10 PM
RR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow look to return to winning ways
LSG will hope for an all-round show and look to return to winning ways, when they face Rajasthan later in the evening. The team have secured three wins from five encounters and are placed second on the table.
A win will take them to level terms with Rajasthan, who have eight points, two more than Lucknow, after playing the same number of matches.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 03:55 PM
RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants probable XI
Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Complete squad: KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 03:47 PM
RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals probable XI
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Complete squad: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.
Wed, 19 Apr 2023 03:38 PM
RR vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, which will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match starts at 7:30pm, and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.