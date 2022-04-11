Yuzvendra Chahal leaves behind Harbhajan Singh, Amit Mishra to become fastest ever Indian to script spectacular IPL feat

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Yuzvendra Chahal continued his impressive run in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as he picked up a four-wicket haul in the match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Sunday to script a spectacular IPL record. He surpassed IPL greats Harbhajan Singh and Amit Mishra to become the fastest India to the feat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal finished with 4 for 41 in the match as he completed the milestone of 150 wickets in his IPL career. He became the sixth bowler in the league's history to reach the milestone and fourth Indian overall after Mishra (!66), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan (150).

Chahal reached the milestone in his 118th appearance in the tournament, which also made him the fastest Indian to the milestone, surpassing Mishra, who had reached the feat in his 140th appearance. Chawla grabbed his 150th wicket in his 156th game while Harbhajan pulled it off in his 159th game. Overall, he is the second fastest to the feat, as he surpassed Chennai Super Kings bowler Dwayne Bravo (137) and now only stands behind Lasith Malinga (105).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'It's about being Rajasthan Royals': Samson opens up on Ashwin's decision to be tactically retired out in IPL 2022 game

"Backed myself. My main strength is my mind. Didn't want to divert from what I usually do. I was always ready to bowl at anytime from overs 1-20," Chahal said after the game. He is now the Purple Cap winner with 11 wickets this season at 9.45 and with a strike rate of 8.72.

Looking at Chahal's progression to this feat, the RR leg-spinner achieved his final 50 wickets in just 34 matches at an impressive average of 17.54. His first 50 wickets came in 40 matches at 22.10 and the next in 44 games at 24.31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Chahal is someone who can be given the ball anytime from overs 1-20. He's the greatest leg spinner, if I can say, that India's seen in the present. Thought why not use him more at the end when the pressure is more,” Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson was effusive in his praise for Chahal in the post-match presentation.