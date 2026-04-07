RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Heavy rain in Guwahati threatens to spoil Bumrah vs Sooryavanshi showdown

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RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Follow Live Score and Updates.

RR vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League 2026 is beginning to find its edge, with teams quickly settling into rhythm and the competition tightening with each passing game. As the tournament gathers momentum, the spotlight shifts to Guwahati’s Baraspara Stadium, where Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals face off in a contest that already carries significant early-season weight. Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start under Riyan Parag’s leadership, registering back-to-back wins. Their bowling unit has looked well-rounded, with the spinners working in tandem with the pacers to control key phases of the game. Just as importantly, their batting line-up has shown composure in crunch moments, finding ways to close out matches under pressure rather than letting situations drift. Among the standout performers has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has carried forward his promise without any dip in intensity. The 15-year-old has taken on quality bowling attacks with confidence, striking the ball cleanly and showing little hesitation in playing his shots. There’s a natural fearlessness to his approach that sets him apart. However, tonight presents a different kind of examination. Standing in his path is Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the toughest bowlers to face. While Sooryavanshi has looked unfazed so far, taking on Bumrah is a challenge that has tested even the most accomplished batters in world cricket. Royals newly-appointed skipper Riyan Parag is still searching for a defining knock this season, but his influence has been evident in other ways. His decision-making, especially in the closing overs, played a key role in Rajasthan Royals edging past Gujarat Titans in a tense finish. That composure under pressure has given the side early momentum. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma’s touch with the bat offers some encouragement. However, Suryakumar Yadav, despite reaching a half-century against Delhi Capitals, did not look at his fluent best and seemed to struggle for timing. The absence of Hardik Pandya in that game was felt, particularly in terms of balance and flexibility. His all-round ability remains central to the side’s plans, and without him, the combination looks slightly unsettled. Pandya has since rejoined the squad and spent time in the nets, raising hopes of a return. Mumbai, placed sixth on the table, are in need of a response, while Rajasthan, sitting second, have built early confidence through consistent performances. The outcome could largely depend on how well Mumbai’s bowling unit manages Rajasthan’s in-form top order, which has shown the ability to dictate terms right from the start. ...Read More

Rajasthan Royals have made an impressive start under Riyan Parag’s leadership, registering back-to-back wins. Their bowling unit has looked well-rounded, with the spinners working in tandem with the pacers to control key phases of the game. Just as importantly, their batting line-up has shown composure in crunch moments, finding ways to close out matches under pressure rather than letting situations drift. Among the standout performers has been Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has carried forward his promise without any dip in intensity. The 15-year-old has taken on quality bowling attacks with confidence, striking the ball cleanly and showing little hesitation in playing his shots. There’s a natural fearlessness to his approach that sets him apart. However, tonight presents a different kind of examination. Standing in his path is Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the toughest bowlers to face. While Sooryavanshi has looked unfazed so far, taking on Bumrah is a challenge that has tested even the most accomplished batters in world cricket. Royals newly-appointed skipper Riyan Parag is still searching for a defining knock this season, but his influence has been evident in other ways. His decision-making, especially in the closing overs, played a key role in Rajasthan Royals edging past Gujarat Titans in a tense finish. That composure under pressure has given the side early momentum. For Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma’s touch with the bat offers some encouragement. However, Suryakumar Yadav, despite reaching a half-century against Delhi Capitals, did not look at his fluent best and seemed to struggle for timing. The absence of Hardik Pandya in that game was felt, particularly in terms of balance and flexibility. His all-round ability remains central to the side’s plans, and without him, the combination looks slightly unsettled. Pandya has since rejoined the squad and spent time in the nets, raising hopes of a return. Mumbai, placed sixth on the table, are in need of a response, while Rajasthan, sitting second, have built early confidence through consistent performances. The outcome could largely depend on how well Mumbai’s bowling unit manages Rajasthan’s in-form top order, which has shown the ability to dictate terms right from the start.