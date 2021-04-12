RR vs PBKS: Chris Gayle becomes only player to hit 350 sixes in IPL

Punjab Kings batsman Chris Gayle continued his six-hitting form in the Indian Premier League 2021 season, as he smashed 40 runs in 29 balls. The left-handed batsman started in supreme form as he struck bowlers all around the park.

Throughout the the course of his innings, the West Indies legend smashed four fours and two sixes, and scored at a strike rate of 142.86.

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS - LIVE SCORE!

Gayle's innings came to an end when he slogged a slow one from spinner Riyan Parag towards long-on but it went straight into Ben Stokes hands.

Gayle also achieved historic figures of sixes in the match, as he took his tally past 350. He becomes the only player in history to reach the mark in IPL.

Gayle currently has 351 sixes in 133 IPL matches, and AB de Villiers with 237 sixes in 177 games is well and truly far behind him at the 2nd place in the list.

MS Dhoni (216), Rohit Sharma (214), and Virat Kohli (201) are placed at third, fourth and fifth place in the list.

Gayle came out to bat at no. 3 for Punjab in the first place with Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul opening the innings. The former was dismissed by debutant Chetan Sakariya for 14.

