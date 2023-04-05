RR vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs
- RR vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (197/4) beat Rajasthan Royals (192/7) by 5 runs in Guwahati
IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) maintained their winning run as they defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Guwahati on Wednesday. Leading the side from front, Dhawan scored an unbeaten on 86 off 56 balls to help Punjab pile 197/4 in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first. Apart from Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh too played his part. He provided Punjab with an explosive start alongside Dhawan as the pair added 90 runs for the opening wicket. Prabhsimran was dismissed for 64(34), following which Dhawan added another 50-plus partnership with Jitesh Sharma (27 off 16). Rajasthan in response sent R Ashwin to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, the experiment failed miserably. Rajasthan lost Yashasvi, Ashwin and Jos Buttler in powerplay, before Sanju Samson steadied the ship. Nathan Ellis scalped four wickets and kept things under control for Punjab. However, lusty blows by Shimron Hetmyer and impact player Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in hunt, before Sam Curran bowled an exceptional final over to secure two vital points for his side. Catch the Highlights of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings:
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:47 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings win by 5 runs
With 16 required in the final over, Sam Curran bowls an exceptional over and concedes just 10 runs. Rajasthan Royals manage 192/7 in response to Punjab Kings' 197/4.
Punjab Kings win by five runs.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:43 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What a over so far
The third ball results in a run-out as Shimron Hetmyer once again tries to steal a double. He is run-out for 36(18).
Curran then bowls a brilliant fourth delivery as one run come off it that too in the form of bye. RR: 187/7 (19.4 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:39 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Quite a contest
Sam Curran comes to bowl the final over and Dhruv Jurel takes a single off the first ball.
Hetmyer and Jurel then run a quick double in the second ball. RR: 185/6 (19.2 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:37 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan need 16 runs in 6 balls
Dhruv Jurel then scoops Arshdeep Singh for another boundary, before passing the strike to Shimron Hetmyer in the final ball.
Arshdeep bowls a fulltoss, which is mishit by Hetmyer. The ball skies up in the air but a charging Nathan Ellis fails to hold on to it. RR: 182/6 (19 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:31 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhruv Jurel joins the party
Arshdeep Singh comes to bowl the penultimate over. He starts with a dot, before bowling a leg-side wide.
Dhruv Jurel then drives the pacer for a boundary and follows it up with a six. RR: 175/6 (18.3 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:28 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer goes berserk
Sam Curran comes into the attack and he starts off with a single before Shimron Hetmyer hits almost a waist height fulltoss for a six. Hetmyer then hits the quick for a boundary. Hetmyer wraps the over with another maximum. RR: 164/6 (18 overs) | need 34 runs in 12 balls
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:21 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two 6s in an over
Nathan Ellis comes to bowl his final over as Shimron Hemyer and Dhruv Jurel combine to hit the Aussie quick for a six each. 16 runs come off the over. RR: 145/6 (17 overs)
-
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahul Chahar bowls a tight over
Rahul Chahar bowls a tight over as just five singles come off it. RR: 129/6 (16 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:14 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Ellis strikes twice in same over
Nathan Ellis strikes twice in same over, this time he cleans up Devdutt Padikkal for 21(26).
Meanwhile, Punjab introduce an impact substitute. Rishi Dhawan comes in place of Prabhsimran Singh. RR: 124-6 (15 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:05 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Riyan Parag departs
Arshdeep Singh bangs it short and Riyan Parag gets enough to send the ball for a boundary towards the third man region.
Parag is dismissed in the next over by Nathan Ellis, who removes him for 20(12).
Shimron Hetmyer is the new batter in. RR: 121/5 (14.1 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 11:00 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Riyan Parag keeps thing moving
Sikandar Raza comes into the attack and Devdutt Padikkal gets an outside edge as the ball bounces just behind Arshdeep at short third-man and races for a four.
Riyan Parag then hits the spinner for another six as 13 runs come off the over. RR: 115-4 (13 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:55 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Riyan Parag hits a six
Riyan Parag hits Rahul Chahar for a six. The spinner drops it short and Parag uses the depth of the crease and smashes it for a 98m SIX in mid-wicket region
11 runs come off the over. RR: 102-4 (12 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:49 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson departs
Nathan Ellis strikes as Sanju Samson falls for 42(25). He bowls it full and Samson hits it straight to Matthew Short (substitute fielder) at long-off. RR: 91/4 (11 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:43 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Halfway stage
Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal keep rotating strike as boundaries dry up. Eight runs come off the over as RR reach 89/3 at the midway stage and they now need 109 runs in 60 balls.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:37 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sikandar Raja starts with 11-run over
Sikandar Raja is introduced in the attack. He starts off with a couple of singles, the bowls a wide. The third delivery is dot and it is followed with another single.
He then misses his line completely and bowls it down the leg, which is not stopped by the wicketkeeper. A boundary come off as byes.
He then finishes his over with a couple of singles. RR: 81/3 (9 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:33 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson keeps thing moving
Sanju Samson hits Rahul Chahar for a FOUR. With the outfield beings lightning quick, Samson waits for the ball and cuts it past the point fielder for a boundary.
Seven runs come off the over. RR: 70/3 (8 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:28 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Good over by Harpreet Brar
A good over by Harpreet Brar as just seven runs come off it. RR: 63/3 (7 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:24 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: End of powerplay
Nathan Ellis comes to bowl the final powerplay over and he is hit for consecutive fours by Sanju Samson, before he passes the strike to Buttler.
Buttler's stay in the middle however comes to an end in the next ball as he gets an inside edge, which hits his pads before the ball goes up in the air. An alert Ellis takes a sharp catch on his followthrough.
Nine runs and a wicket come off the over as Rajasthan accumulate 57/3 in powerplay.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:18 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back boundaries
Harpreet Brar comes into the attack and he his hit for consecutive fours by Sanju Samson. Nine runs come off the over as Rajasthan race to 48/2 in 5 overs.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:12 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Samson, Buttler keep things moving
Ashwin comes to bowl his second over and gets rid of Ashwin, who departs without troubling the scorer.
Sanju Samson joins Jos Buttler in the middle and he slams a six against the Indian pacer. Slaps a length ball straight over the bowlers head for a maximum. Buttler then finishes the over with another six as 14 runs come off the over. RR: 39/2 (4 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:06 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Buttler dropped on 5
Sam Curran continues from his end and he almost got rid of Jos Buttler. Went for the pull but mistimes it. Harpreet Brar runs after the ball but fails to hold on to it.
Buttler hits the next ball for four. Nine runs come off the over as RR reach 25/1 after 3 overs.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 10:00 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Arshdeep responds well
Arshdeep Singh responds well and packs Yashasvi Jaiswal for 11(8). The player hits it straight to Matthew Short at short cover.
Nine runs and a wicket come in the over. RR: 16/1 (2 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:54 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Yashasvi welcomes Arshdeep with 4
Arshdeep Singh will share the new ball with Sam Curran. Jaiswal welcomes him with a four. Picks a length ball, outside off by the pacer and whacks it past point for a boundary. RR: 11/0 (1.1 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:52 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Curran recovers well
Curran recovers well after being hit for a first-ball six as he gives just one single in the next five balls. RR: 7/0 (1 over)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:51 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Buttler is padded up
Jos Buttler is padded up in the dugout. Maybe he'll come in at number 3.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:48 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The chase begins
R Ashwin walks out to open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sam Curran leads the attack for Punjab.
Yashasvi Jaiswal starts the 198-run chase with a six.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:30 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings post 197/4
Jason Holder comes to bowl the final over and he does a decent job. He gets hit for a boundary by Shahrukh Khan, but removes him for 11(10) in the next ball.
Eight runs come off the over as Punjab Kings post 197/4 in 20 overs.
Dhawan returns unbeaten on 86 off 56 balls, which include 9 fours and 3 sixes.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:25 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan takes command
KM Asif comes to bowl the 19th over and he starts with a widish fulltoss as Dhawan moves towards the offstump. The ball felt like wide but umpire thinks otherwise. Dhawan opts for a review and it is called wide.
The second ball is brillinatly guided over the keeper's head for a maximum.
KM Asif then misses his length and bowls a waist high fulltoss, which is signalled no-ball. Dhawan then hits the freehit for one bounce four towards the cover region.
16 runs comes off the over. PBKS 190-3 (19 over)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:17 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Switch hit by Dhawan
An excellent over by Jason Holder but a switch hit by Punjab skipper results in a six. Nine runs come off an over as PBKS reach 174/3 with two overs to spare.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:10 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin strikes
R Ashwin comes to bowl his final over and cleans up Sikandar Raja for 1(2) with a carrom ball. Six runs and a wicket come off the over as PBKS reach 165/3 in 17 overs.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:05 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact player
Rajasthan Royals have introduced Dhruv Jorel as an Impact Substitute. He comes in place of Yuzvendra Chahal.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 09:01 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahal strikes
Yuzvendra Chahal comes to bowl his final over and is hit for a four by Shikhar Dhawan, who then passes the strike to Jitesh Sharma.
Chahal bowls a yorker and Jitesh tries to play it over covers for a six but finds Riyan Parag in deep, who completes the catch. He falls for 27(16). PBKS: 158/2 (15.4 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:56 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings cross 150
Trent Boult comes to bowl his final over and is hit for a six by Jitesh Sharma. 12 runs come off his over as Punjab breach the 150-run mark with five balls to spare. PBKS: 152/1 (15 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:49 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Dhawan slams 50
After Prabhsimran, Shikhar Dhawan takes over. Hits Yuzvendra Chahal for consecutive fours to bring up his half-century. Completes the milestone in 36 balls.
Meanwhile, there is a tough chance for Chahal to dismiss Dhawan later in the over. The ball takes an leading edge and goes towards mid-on. With no fielders placed, Chahal runs after it and puts in a dive but the ball bounces just in front of him.
Dhawan then finishes the over with another boundary as 16 runs come off the over. PBKS: 140/1 (14 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:42 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Smartly scooped by Shikhar Dhawan
Smartly scooped by Shikhar Dhawan against Asif. Shuffles across the crease and with the fine-leg fielder up, connects it well enough to send the ball for a four.
11 runs come off the over as PBKS reach 124/1 (13 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:36 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Expensive over by Chahal
An expensive over by Chahal as Jitesh Sharma hits the spinner for consecutive fours, before Dhawan wraps it up with a superb six. 18 runs come off the over as PBKS reach 113/1 (12 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:34 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Retired hurt
Bad news for Punjab as Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rather slow, knocks Bhanuka Rajapaksa down at the non-striker's end. Picks a short ball by Ashwin and hits it hard but his shot finds his teammate, who immediately goes down on the ground.
Physios rush, his hand is strapped with a band-aid but he leaves with the support staff.
Jitesh Verma is the new batter in. PBKS: 95/1 (11 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:23 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What a catch!
Jason Holder finally provides the breakthrough as he gets rid of Prabhsimran Singh for 60(34). Bowls a short delivery, which takes a top edge and the ball flies in the air. Jos Buttler completes a good length, running in from long-on and takes a brilliant catch.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter in.
Six runs and a wicket come off the over. PBKS: 92/1 (10 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:17 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran welcomes Bout with 6
Trent Boult is reintroduced in the attack and he is welcomed with a six by Prabhsimran Singh. The bowler recovers well and concedes just three runs in the next five balls. PBKS: 86/0 (9 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:11 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran slams maiden IPL 50
Yuzvendra Chahal comes into the attack and Prabhsimran plays the spinner for a double to bring up his half-century. He reaches the milestone in just 28 balls.
There is also an outside edge against Dhawan, which beats Samson and races for a four. Nine runs come off the over. PBKS: 77/0 (8 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:08 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Ashwin's indirect message to Dhawan
A good over by Ashwin as just five singles come off it.
There was also a run-out opportunity as Ashwin decided not to release the ball and Dhawan already leaving the crease. PBKS: 68/0 (7 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 08:04 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Padikkal drops Prabhsimran
Jason Holder comes to bowl the final powerplay over, and is hit for a four by Prabhsimran Singh.
Devdutt Padikkal then drops a catch in the final delivery, giving Prabhsimran a lucky reprieve. Holder bowls it wide coming at length and Prabhsimran ends up slicing it. Padikkal makes an attempt for the catch but overruns, loses balance and fails to hold on to it.
Prabhsimran survives on 44 as Punjab accumulate 64 runs in powerplay.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:57 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Blitz from Prabhsimran continues
Samson introduces R Ashwin in the attack but the blitz from Prabhsimran continues. Prabhsimran hits the spinner for consecutive fours to take Punjab past 50 inside five overs.
11 runs come off his over as PBKS reach 56/0 in 5 overs
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:50 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Carnage from Prabhsimran
The show from Prabhsimran Singh continues as he welcomes Asif with a boundary. He then plays a dot before knocking the ball towards the third-man region for another boundary.
Prabhsimran then hits Asif for a long six towards the mid-wicket region.
He finishes the over with another four, this time towards the cover region. PBKS: 45/0 (4 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:45 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back boundaries
Trent Boult continues from his end and starts with a dot. He is then hit for consecutive boundaries by Shikhar Dhawan. There could have been a third boundary as well but an excellent dive by Shimron Hetmyer inside the 30-yard-circle denies it.
Dhawan then rotates the strike in the last ball. PBKS: 26/0 (3 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:40 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Prabhsimran hits a 6
KM Asif will be sharing the new ball duties with Boult. Dhawan goes for a slash, outside off, gets beaten as the keeper collects the ball.
The second ball is punched towards point, which results in a double. Devdutt Padikkal should have done a better job.
The third ball is driven towards mid-off but well fielded by the player stationed there. Moves to his left and collects it comfortably.
The fourth delivery is again driven, this time wide off mid-off but not greatly timed. The ball is stopped inside the circle as one single come off it.
Prabhsimran then whacks the seamer for a maximum. Shuffles across and flicks him over the square leg fence.
Asif ends his over with a dot. PBKS: 16/0 (2 overs)
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:35 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Nicely driven by Prabhsimran
After keeping things under control for first two balls, which included a wide, Boult pitches it up and wide. Prabhsimran leans forward and drives the ball over covers for a boundary.
Seven runs come off the first over.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:31 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Here we go!
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh walkout to kick-off the proceedings after being invited to bat first.
Trent Boult will lead the attack for Rajasthan Royals.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:12 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact players
RR: D Jurel, D Ferreira, A Vasisht, M Ashwin, K Yadav
PBKS: H Singh, A Taide, R Dhawan, M Short, M Rathee
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:06 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:04 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Same playing XIs
Both the teams have fielded the same playing XIs as their previous encounter.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 07:01 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson wins toss, opts to bowl.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 06:52 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: How's the weather
It has rained last night from midnight till almost 4:00 in the morning. The weather looks fine at the moment and Punjab fans will surely not hope for another rain marred contest.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 06:35 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Pitch report by Darren Ganga
"The dimensions of the ground are unique. The square boundaries vary from one another.
“The pitch looks a belter. Little live grass and there is some dryness on the wicket. Players who can swing the ball like Boult can be effective.”
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 06:23 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Can Dhawan replicate his show
Like Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan too has a splendid record against Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter has accumulated 576 runs against them and if he manages to cross 600 today, he will become only fifth batter to do so against RR.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 06:17 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Who is Gurnoor Singh Brar
Gurnoor Singh Brar is a left-handed batting all-rounder, who made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first-class matches, in which he has amassed 107 runs at a strike rate of 120.22. With the ball he scalped 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 06:01 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: U-19 World Cup winner ruled out
Earlier today Punjab Kings released an statement informing: “Raj Angad Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury.”
The franchise roped in Gurnoor Singh Brar for ₹20 lakh as the replacement for the injured Raj Angad Bawa.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 05:39 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chahal's record against PBKS
Yuzvendra Chahal has so far scalped 28 wickets against Punjab Kings in IPL. Only Umesh Yadav (34) and and Sunil Narine (33) have taken more wicket than him against Punjab.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 05:26 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Batting friendly conditions
Batting friendly pitches are expected at this venue. If we take a look at the previous matches, over 450 runs were scored in the last T20I played here.
India had then piled 237/3 batting first. David Miller led Proteas run chase and went to score a ton but South Africa fell short by 16 runs in October 2022.
Earlier in January, Virat Kohli and Dasun Shanaka scored a ton each in a high-scoring ODI in which 679 runs were scored.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 05:09 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: A look at Sam Curran's performance
Sam Curran, the most expensive player in IPL history, played a 26-run cameo in the clash against KKR. He did a fine job with the bat, but with ball the all-rounder was slightly expensive. Curran scalped one wicket in the three overs he bowled and conceded 38 runs at an economy of over 12.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 05:01 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Onus on Dhawan and Rajapaksa
The onus will once again be on Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanu Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa scored a half-century in the previous encounter, while Dhawan anchored the innings with a vital 40 odd runs.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 04:45 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rabada should play
The team, however, will be bolstered by the return of South Africa quick Kagiso Rabada, who joined the PBKS camp after completing his national duties.
Like Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals), Rabada can also be included in the playing XI straightaway.
If that is the case then Nathan Ellis will have to sit out.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 04:34 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Where is Liam Livingstone
The biggest headache for Punjab Kings at the moment is Liam Livingstone's availability. The England all-rounder missed out the first match fpr not receiving a fitness clearance from ECB and there has been no official word from the franchise on his return.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 04:19 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Focus on local boy Riyan Parag
The depth in Rajasthan Royals' batting is such that it can withstand any bowling attack. However, Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag were both dismissed cheaply in the previous encounter and the two, especially Parag, will hope to pile some runs with the venue being his home ground.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 04:15 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Top performers from Rajasthan camp
In the clash against Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashed half-centuries each to power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 in 20 overs.
Then Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) ran through the SRH line-up and New Zealand quick Trent Boult scalped 2/21 to restrict the opponent for 131/8.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 03:58 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's lethal combo
Going by the squad Rajasthan Royals have assembled, the franchise will back their near-perfect combinations to produce an impressive effort.
With the bat, they have Jos ‘The Boss’ Buttler at the top, who'll open the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal. Then the middle-order comprise some of the big hitters, with captain Sanju Samson being one of them.
The team also boast of a deadly spin combo with R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the department.
Trent Boult spearheads their pace attack.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 03:46 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What happened in the previous encounter
Rajasthan Royals put up a strong show against Sunrisers Hyderabad and defeated them by 72 runs.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs as per the DLS method.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 03:25 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Complete squads
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Abdul Basith, Murugan Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Jos Buttler, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Akash Vasisht, Kuldip Yadav, Adam Zampa.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rahul Chahar, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Prabhsimran Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, M Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide.
Wed, 05 Apr 2023 02:35 PM
RR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match no. 8 of IPL 2023 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Both Sanju Samson (RR skipper) and Shikhar Dhawan (PBKs captain) will be eager to continue with the winning momentum.