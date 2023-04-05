RR vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs

IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS Highlights: Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) maintained their winning run as they defeated by Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Guwahati on Wednesday. Leading the side from front, Dhawan scored an unbeaten on 86 off 56 balls to help Punjab pile 197/4 in 20 overs after they were invited to bat first. Apart from Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh too played his part. He provided Punjab with an explosive start alongside Dhawan as the pair added 90 runs for the opening wicket. Prabhsimran was dismissed for 64(34), following which Dhawan added another 50-plus partnership with Jitesh Sharma (27 off 16). Rajasthan in response sent R Ashwin to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, however, the experiment failed miserably. Rajasthan lost Yashasvi, Ashwin and Jos Buttler in powerplay, before Sanju Samson steadied the ship. Nathan Ellis scalped four wickets and kept things under control for Punjab. However, lusty blows by Shimron Hetmyer and impact player Dhruv Jurel kept Rajasthan in hunt, before Sam Curran bowled an exceptional final over to secure two vital points for his side. Catch the Highlights of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings: