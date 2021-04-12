RR vs PBKS: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson slams first hundred of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals new captain Sanju Samson slammed the maiden century of Indian Premier League 2021 season on Monday against Punjab Kings. Samson reached the mark in 54 balls. Doing so, he became the first player to register an IPL century on his captaincy debut.

Chasing a mammoth total of 222, Rajasthan got off to a poor start, losing both openers and Manan Vohra early. But Samson played through the early jitters and settled himself down.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was dropped on 12 by Punjab captain KL Rahul. Samson he edged a length ball from Arshdeep Singh to the keeper, who dived to his right to take a routine catch, but somehow it popped out of Rahul's glove.s

The right-handed batsman maintained the required run rate as he continued to deal in boundaries, despite wickets falling on the other end.

He reached the century mark in the 18th over as he struck pacer Jhye Richardson for 14 runs in the first three balls of is over.

Earlier, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul missed out on a hundred, scoring 91 runs to help PBKS to 221/6 in 20 overs.

