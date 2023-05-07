RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers look to pile more miseries on misfiring Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2023 RR vs SRH Live Score: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals will look to return to winning ways when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023 clash on Sunday. The Rajasthan unit kicked-off the season on a commanding note but have fallen short in recent outings, losing four of the previous five matches. Sunrisers, on the other hand, find themselves in a difficult position, having won just three matches out of the nine they've played so far. It is SRH's batting, which has hurt them the most and a few changes can be expected heading into the contest. Catch the LIVE updates of Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Sun, 07 May 2023 04:56 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL: RR bowlers' ordinary show against GT
Rajasthan Royals also had a very ordinary outing with the ball in the previous outing against Gujarat Titans.
Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma failed to make any impact with the new ball, which built pressure on the spinners, who too put on very ordinary show in the contest.
Sun, 07 May 2023 04:46 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL: Rajasthan Royals' biggest sign of worry
However, one big sign of worry for Rajasthan Royals is their misfiring middle-order comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, and Riyan Parag, who have failed to fire in unison.
Sun, 07 May 2023 04:37 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opening pair
Rajasthan Royals have so far enjoyed good starts from their opening pair - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler.
Jaiswal has been in sensational form and is one of the hot contender for the Orange Cap. The former U19 captain has scored 442 runs from 10 matches.
Buttler has failed to fire big in the recent outings and will hope for a change in fortune heading into the encounter. He has scored 297 runs from the same number of matches and is currently the second highest run-scorer in the Rajasthan Royals camp.
Sun, 07 May 2023 04:24 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Rajasthan's recent run
Rajasthan Royals have lost four out of their previous five matches. Despite the poor run, Rajasthan have remained in top four with five wins and the same number of losses.
Sun, 07 May 2023 04:15 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score: What happened in previous match for Royals
Rajasthan Royals failed to put up a fight in the previous encounter against Gujarat Titans. Batting first they were skittled for 118 in 17.5 overs and Hardik Pandya and Co. wrapped up the chase in 13.5 overs and won the contest by nine wickets.
Sun, 07 May 2023 03:57 PM
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, which will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match will start at 7:30 pm and the toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates and insights on the match.