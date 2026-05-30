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'RR weren't supposed to qualify': Riyan Parag proud of his bunch after Q2 thrashing at the hands of GT

Parag also praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi unequivocally. The Bihar batter continues to top the Orange Cap list.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 12:05 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Following a crushing defeat in Qualifier 2 at the New Chandigarh Stadium on Friday night, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was not too disheartened and was rather happy with his team's overall show in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Despite defeat in Q2, Riyan Parag was happy with his team's overall show in IPL 2026.(PTI)

After batting first against Gujarat Titans, RR posted a competitive 214 thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 96 off 47 balls. There was a little collapse that left RR a few runs short. However, Parag thought whatever they had on the board wasn't a bad score.

Also Read: Shubman Gill upstages Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals to set up IPL final with RCB

“It was a par score; it was defendable. I felt after the heavy roller, it [the pitch] got better in the 2nd innings. In the first innings, the bowlers got some grip, and the slower ones did well. I thought 230 would have been a par score. A score around 240 would have been challenging, but we needed the openers [to shine] early [on]. It didn't happen, and it became tough for us,” Parag said after the match.

“I can't put it into words, there's one way where you slog and score many runs. But he doesn't slog, you could see his innings today -- he calculates and plays his shots. I can't say how, but hopefully he will go on to do well in his career, do well for Rajasthan Royals and win us a second title,” he concluded.

GT will now play defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Since it's their home ground, they will fancy their chances for sure.

 
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