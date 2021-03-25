Ruled out of remaining ODIs, Iyer to exit team bubble: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday informed that batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against England due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the opening ODI and he will be leaving the bubble.

"Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs, he will be exiting the bubble," the BCCI media manager said before the start of the pre-match press conference.

Iyer is all but ruled out of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But the batsman is confident of making a strong comeback after the injury.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Iyer wrote: "I've been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon."

Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Capitals, has wished skipper Iyer a speedy recovery. "Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15- stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup," Jindal tweeted.

The DC skipper subluxated his left shoulder during the England innings in the first ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said that while he was visibly in pain on the ground, Iyer was taken for further scans and the results had suggested that surgery could be the way forward. But a final decision on whether the batsman will go for surgery was yet to be taken.

"The preliminary view is that he requires surgery but further opinion has been sought from an expert in this regard and if the surgery takes place, which seems likely, he would miss the entire IPL season," the source had explained.