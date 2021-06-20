Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WTC Final: 'Rules on bad light can be bit more reasonable' - Sanjay Manjrekar
cricket

WTC Final: 'Rules on bad light can be bit more reasonable' - Sanjay Manjrekar

During a discussion on the rules related to bad light on ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that the officials are always on the side of being more cautious, but the primary yardstick for the bad light rule has disappeared over the years.
Sanjay Manjrekar.(Twitter)

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar advocated for the rules on "bad light" to become more clear and reasonable. Manjrekar's remarks came after the play on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand was stopped early due to bad light.

"The rules can be a little bit reasonable. The concept of bad light is that you are so much at a disadvantage that a batsman cannot see the ball and they could get out or could get hurt. But that yardstick is now completely gone," Manjrekar said.

"Now we have a certain kind of understanding of what is good and what is bad, and it is, obviously, the officials now are on the side of taking extra caution. Very rarely you would see the officials forcing the players to continue playing against their wishes.

"And I have covered the game at the ground on many occasions and the play has been called off, it's never that dark where you cannot see the ball," he added.

With Day 1 of the WTC final getting washed out, there is a concern that there might not be enough time left in the Test to get a result, despite the Reserve Day.

"Hopefully, we have enough time to get a result, but bad light has been this for a while," Manjrekar signed off.

