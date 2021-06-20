India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 3: Play resumes after short rain delay

WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score, Day 3: New Zealand dismissed Team India for 217 runs on Day 3. India lost the wicket of Kohli, Pant, Rahane and Ashwin in the first session as they scored 211/7 before heading out for Lunch. The second day of the World Test Championship final ended with India on 146/3. After being put into bat, India openers gave them a solid start putting on 62 for the first wicket. New Zealand hit back with three wickets in quick succession but reviving India from 88/3 were captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who fought back against New Zealand pacers by adding 58 unbeaten runs. And as a crucial Day 3 awaits, India would want two of their senior-most batsmen to keep it going.





India vs New Zealand full scorecard