India vs New Zealand Live Score, WTC Final, Day 3: Play resumes after short rain delay
- India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Score, Day 3: New Zealand dismissed India for 217 runs with Kyle Jamieson picking up five wickets. India finished Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at 146/3.
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live Score, Day 3: New Zealand dismissed Team India for 217 runs on Day 3. India lost the wicket of Kohli, Pant, Rahane and Ashwin in the first session as they scored 211/7 before heading out for Lunch. The second day of the World Test Championship final ended with India on 146/3. After being put into bat, India openers gave them a solid start putting on 62 for the first wicket. New Zealand hit back with three wickets in quick succession but reviving India from 88/3 were captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who fought back against New Zealand pacers by adding 58 unbeaten runs. And as a crucial Day 3 awaits, India would want two of their senior-most batsmen to keep it going.
India vs New Zealand full scorecard
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Batsmen are back on the field
Latham and Conway have come on the field after rain stopped in Southampton. Play about to resume.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Batsmen have gone off
It is not an outpour in Southampton but the players are going off the pitch as covers are coming on.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:37 PM IST
It is pouring in Southampton
It is in raining at the Ageas Bowl and looks like a matter of time before the umpires call for a halt to play.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Shami into the attack
Mohammed Shami has come into the attack for India. He is the key for the Indians due to his swinging ability and his skid off the pitch.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Boundary
Devon Conway has smashed a four off Bumrah. He has driven Bumrah for a four.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:21 PM IST
Cautious approach from NZ openers
India need to pick-up some early wickets in order to grab the advantage in the Test match. Conway and Latham are playing cautiously.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:06 PM IST
Boundary
Over-pitched from Jasprit Bumrah and Tom Latham has driven him for a four.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Just misses the stumps
Jasprit Bumrah is pitching at great lengths and it is swinging perfectly for the bowler. He has to get the batsman to play the deliveries.
-
JUN 20, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Runs for NZ
New Zealand have scored three runs in the first 2 overs.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST
There is swing
There is swing for Ishant Sharma and it has prompted a field change on the leg side.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Second innings begins
NZ openers are on the crease and Ishant Sharma is bowling the first over.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Jadeja is gone
India are all out for 217 runs. Jadeja was the last wicket to fall. It was an incredible performance by the NZ bowlers on Day 3 as they picked up 7 wickets for 73 runs. Indian batsmen will be disappointed.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Jamieson on a hattrick
Jamieson was on hattrick after removing Bumrah with a yorker. Shami walked in and dispatched his first delivery for a four. Smiles for Jamieson.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:27 PM IST
8th wicket down
Ishant Sharma departs to the pavillion after scoring 4 runs. Kyle Jamieson gets his fourth scalp of the innings. India 213/8
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Run for Ishant
Ishant Sharma is shuffling across the stumps against Boult and has taken a single off the fifth ball.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Jamieson with first over
Kyle Jamieson is bowling the first over of the post-Lunch session. A lot depends on Jadeja now for India.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Players are walking out
It has become a little sunny in Southampton but there is still some dark clouds seen in the background.
-
JUN 20, 2021 06:06 PM IST
The second session about to begin
It is only a matter of time before the resumption of play. The second session will be crucial. Can India put up some runs with Jadeja on the crease?
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:33 PM IST
LUNCH
The first session of day 3 belonged to New Zealand as they picked up four wickets. India scored 65 runs in the session with Ashwin and Rahane contributing the most runs.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Jadeja gets two
Jadeja has driven Boult to the covers and taken two runs.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:24 PM IST
DROPPED
It's a rarity as Tim Southee has dropped a catch at slips. Jadeja with the reprieve.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:19 PM IST
WICKET
Tom Latham take another catch as Ashwin departs. Southee bowled full and lured Ashwin into a drive. He edged it and Latham did the rest. India 205/7
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Great shot
Ashwin has struck a boundary with a backfoot cover drive. Great shot by him, he is playing his shots.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:16 PM IST
200 up
Ashwin and Jadeja have struck a useful partnership for India and have taken the score past 200.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Another four
Ashwin went for the drive and edged it. But it went over Gully for four. He gets a double on the next ball. Useful runs for India.
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Four
Ashwin ends the 83th over with a boundary off Boult. India 190/6
-
JUN 20, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Ashwin off the mark
R Ashwin is off the mark with two consecutive doubles off Trent Boult.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Wagner is bowling short
Neil Wagner has continued to bowl short. He has the same strategy against Ashwin.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Rahane out on 49
NZ had a plan against Rahane. They were bowling short to him. He was lured into a half-hearted pull shot and India lose their sixth wicket. 182/6
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Rahane on 46
The delivery was pitched on the pads of Rahane and he dispatched it for a four.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:29 PM IST
Very good shot by Rahane
Rahane is playing his shots and is nearing his fifty. He is batting on 39. India need a good innings from their vice-captain.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:22 PM IST
First runs for Jadeja
Jadeja has opened his account and that too by an edge. It struck the edge of his bat and went between the slips for a four.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:15 PM IST
5th Wicket
Kyle Jamieson has struck again. He has lured Pant into a drive and got an edge. Good catch by Latham in slips. India 156/5
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:13 PM IST
First four of the day
It is Rishabh Pant who has scored the first boundary of the day for India. He opens his account.
-
JUN 20, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Rahane the man to save India?
Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been the most consistent batsmen for India in Tests. But whenever India have been in trouble during foreign tours, he has generally been the one to stand up and rescue India.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
DRS taken
The ball has struck Pant's front foot. It swung after pitching and missed Pant's bat. But it was just kissing the stumps. With umpire calling it not out, Pant have been saved.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Jamieson is firing on all cylinders
Kyle Jamieson has been the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand. He has removed two important Indian batsmen in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Tilted the match in NZ's favour.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Can Pant fire?
Rishabh Pant's innings in the WTC final will be key for India. If he can stay at the wicket for the next 10-15 overs, then match would surely come in India's favour.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:45 PM IST
It's out, DRS wasted
The ball was clearly hitting the stumps, good decision by the umpire. Kohli gone for 44 runs.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:44 PM IST
Wicket
Virat Kohli is gone. The ball has struck is inner leg and looked set to hit the stumps. Jamieson with the wicket. But DRS has been taken
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:38 PM IST
First runs
Rahane has scored the first runs of the day. It is a single. Both batsmen will look to play the first session cautiously as a score over 300 could be a match-winning one in Southampton.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Play begins
After finishing the 65th over, Kyle Jamieson bowls the 66th with Kohli and Rahane on the crease.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:23 PM IST
Players walking out
The New Zealand players are making their out into the centre. We can expect Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane walking out soon too. It is relief after all the delays we've already had.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:13 PM IST
We have the revised session timings
IST TIMINGS
Session 1: 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Lunch break 40minutes
Session 2: 6:10 pm to 8:25 pm (15 minutes extra)
Tea break 20 minutes
Session 3: 8:45 pm - 11:00 pm (15 minutes extra)
NOTE: Play can be extended for another 30 minutes if the scheduled 98 overs are not bowled by 11:00 pm.
-
JUN 20, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Play can be extended till 11:30
We are still waiting for the revised session timings but the very good thing is play can be extended till 11:30 pm IST, which means, despite the 30-minute delayed start, we have enough time to get the scheduled 98 overs in, of course provided there are no further stoppages.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:59 PM IST
We'll have a 3:30 pm start
Drumrolls! The official broadcasters confirm that the umpires are happy with the proceedings and we can have play sooner than expected. IT'S OFFICIAL! Play will begin at 3:30 pm IST (11:00 am local time)
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Umpires inspecting
The on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough are having a lengthy discussion with the groundstaff. The hover cover is still inside the ground, we wait for any official word on when we can start play. Sit tight folks!
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Team India in a huddle
Head coach Ravi Shastri is having an animated chat with the Indian cricketers in the huddle. None of them - especially Kohli and Rahane - are in their Test-match whites. The umpires have made their way out for the inspection.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:46 PM IST
The outfield is wet
A prompt start looks unlikely as we are getting information that the outfield at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton is wet. And the conditions are very cold and cloudy, which makes it very difficult for the groundstaff to dry out the water quickly. We may be in for another frustrating day.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
BCCI makes it official
The official broadcasters also confirm that the start of Day 3 has been delayed.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Next inspection at 2:50 IST
Scratch the good news part, reports are coming from Southampton that the umpires will have an official inspection at 2:50 IST, that means we surely can't be starting at 3:00 pm. But the good thing is, there is still no rain.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Some good news
ESPN is reporting that the side covers are being taken off, this means, the hover cover could be next. But we have are already crossed 2:30 pm IST, not even half an hour to go for the scheduled start, which looks highly unlikely now.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Special day for Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is completing 10 years in Test match cricket today. It was on June 20, 2011 when Kohli made his Test debut at the Kingston against West Indies. What a career it has been since then. 27 hundreds already, more than 75000 runs and many believe he hasn't reached his peak in Test cricket yet.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:18 PM IST
No sunshine
Sun has decided to give Ageas Bowl a miss. There is no sunlight whatsoever. The only good thing is that there is no rain but boy is it dark, cold and cloudy. Expect no change in the weather throughout the day. More swing, more movement for the seamers. The batsmen have to doubly patient and careful.
-
JUN 20, 2021 02:08 PM IST
Indian players warming-up
The pitch is under covers but there is no rain. The Indian players have made their way out into the centre led by captain Virat Kohli. They have just started to warm up and mind you, it is very cold out there.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Likely session timings on Day 3
If there is no rain or bad light interruption then play will be begin at 3:00 pm. And these will be the session timings.
Session 1: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Lunch break 40minutes
Session 2: 5:40 pm to 7:55 pm (15 minutes extra)
Tea break 20 minutes
Session 3: 8:15 pm - 10:30 pm (15 minutes extra)
NOTE: Play can be extended for another 30 minutes if the scheduled 98 overs are not bowled by 10:30 pm.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Covers on, current scenes in Southampton
There is no rain but the pitch is covered currently.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST
250-plus good enough for India
Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour said that a first innings score of 250-plus will put India in a fighting position. "We would like to score as many runs as possible but 250-plus will be a reasonable score in these conditions," Rathour said at the day end press conference.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Experts praise Indian batting
Jamieson was not the only one singing praises of the Indian top-order. The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman were more than happy with the show that Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli put up against the moving ball in Southampton. Pretty much the same would expected from the Indian middle-order today.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Jamieson in awe of Indian batting
"It was crucial to try to get balls in reasonable areas for long periods, how we did that throughout the day after they started off well was pretty pleasing, to keep things in the balance." Jamieson said India is 'a quality line up from 1 to 11'. "There is a reason why they are one of the top teams in the world for a long period of time. For us, it was about putting the ball in the right areas and I think we were able to do that for the most part and take that confidence tomorrow," he said.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:32 PM IST
What about rain? Southampton weather today
It seems like rain won't give a respite to all of us. There is again about 25% rain forecast today in Southampton towards the afternoon and evening. The last session might again be curtailed but good news is, currently there is no rain at the Ageas Bowl. It is cloudy but no rain is expected till 2 pm local time, that means we should have two sessions of cricket without any difficulty. But will we get the full 98 overs in? I won't bet my money on it. Here's the complete weather report of Southampton for Day 3
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:27 PM IST
When will play start today?
We have lost 33 more overs - 64.4 overs was possible among the scheduled 98 - yesterday due to bad light. The start time for Day 3 or infact the remaining days of the Test match, however, won't change at all. Play will begin at 3:00 pm IST with the third second and third session extended for 15 minutes each to make up for some of the lost time.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:22 PM IST
How good was Virat Kohli yesterday?
Colin de Grandhomme bowled four maiden overs on the trot in the post-lunch session and it was mostly to Virat Kohli. The Indian captain was prepared to leave, the more Grandhomme tempt him outside off, the further Kohli went from playing a shot. In fact, for the first 50 deliveries of their innings, Pujara actually outscored Kohli. That was a testimony to the grind that Kohli was going through. He was prepared to dig deep, respect the conditions and play as few a shots as possible. For the record, Kohli left nearly 34% of his 124 deliveries. For the deliveries, he offered a shot, he was in control of them for about 90%.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:14 PM IST
IND vs NZ live, WTC final: Day 2 in a nutshell
If Day 1 was all about rain, Day 2 was about riveting Test cricket powered by some disciplined batting from India with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma at the forefront and some stunning swing bowling by New Zealand seamers especially after the first hour. But just as we were setting up for an aboslute cracker jack of a final session, bad light made the players (and also all of us) go in and out three times before finally forcing an early stumps with India at 146/3.
-
JUN 20, 2021 01:03 PM IST
What the Rose Bowl looked like early morning
DK, the weatherman is here
-
JUN 20, 2021 12:53 PM IST
WTC Final India vs New Zealand Live, Day 3
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand. After the second day finished earlier than its scheduled time due to bad light, a lot of focus would be on the weather and how it's holding up in Southampton. The forecast for Sunday is this - the day will remain overcast with showers expected, but not threatening enough to hamper play. It was raining earlier in the day at the Rose Bowl but isn't anymore. So we can assume action to resume on time.
- India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Test Live Score, Day 3: New Zealand dismissed India for 217 runs with Kyle Jamieson picking up five wickets. India finished Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at 146/3.