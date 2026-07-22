Runs, consistency, IPL credentials: Prabhsimran Singh's quiet rise is about to get its biggest stage

When the BCCI named India’s squad for the tour of Zimbabwe, Prabhsimran Singh was one of three uncapped players selected. With Sanju Samson already locked in for the Asian Games later this year, it opened the door for Prabhsimran to replace him and be tried out as India's second wicketkeeper behind Ishan Kishan. And with Shreyas Iyer, his captain at Punjab Kings, leading the side, the transition to the national setup should be a smooth one for him to handle.

Prabhsimran Singh got his maiden India call-up for Zimbabwe T20Is. (SLC)

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Come Thursday, he could make his senior debut in the first T20I in Harare. It has taken him seven years to get here. There was no single innings that forced selectors' hands, no viral six-hitting spree, no breakout tournament that changed everything overnight. Just three straight seasons of showing up and scoring runs, in the IPL and everywhere else, until the selectors ran out of reasons to leave him out.

The wait tells you something about how he's built. Punjab Kings paid INR 4.8 crore for him as an 18-year-old at the 2019 auction, on the back of an Under-19 Asia Cup win he'd captained India to, and a maiden Under-19 World Cup appearance. Then he barely played. Six IPL matches across four seasons, while franchise coaches and captains changed around him. He didn't sulk his way out of the reckoning. He kept scoring domestic runs instead — leading Punjab's run charts in the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, then 343 runs at an average above 57 the following season, then a century on first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy.

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{{^usCountry}} The IPL opportunity finally arrived in 2023. He made it count: 358 runs in 14 matches, including his maiden IPL century, 103 off 65 balls against Delhi Capitals. A steady 2024 followed — 334 runs at a strike rate of 156.80 — and Punjab's faith in him was total by the time the 2025 mega-auction came around. The franchise retained just two players that year. Prabhsimran was one of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IPL opportunity finally arrived in 2023. He made it count: 358 runs in 14 matches, including his maiden IPL century, 103 off 65 balls against Delhi Capitals. A steady 2024 followed — 334 runs at a strike rate of 156.80 — and Punjab's faith in him was total by the time the 2025 mega-auction came around. The franchise retained just two players that year. Prabhsimran was one of them. {{/usCountry}}

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That's when things really turned. Head coach Ricky Ponting paired him at the top of the order with fellow uncapped batter Priyansh Arya — not as an emergency measure, but a deliberate call. No other IPL side went into a season with two uncapped Indians opening the batting by choice. It worked. Prabhsimran scored 549 runs at a strike rate above 160, his best season yet, and became the seventh player to reach 1,000 IPL runs for Punjab Kings. The team reached its first IPL final in eleven years. They lost it to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but Prabhsimran had arrived.

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Prabhsimran knocked on selectors doors with impressive IPL 2026

This year confirmed it wasn't a one-off. Punjab won their first six games of IPL 2026. Prabhsimran finished the season as their top scorer — 439 runs in 11 innings, average near 44, strike rate above 170, six fifties — even though Punjab eventually missed the playoffs on net run rate. His innings against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede summed up where his game is now: an unbeaten 80 off 39 balls built on placement rather than power, the fewest sixes of that day's four fifty-plus scorers but comfortably the best strike rate.

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Domestic cricket kept pace the whole way. He was part of Punjab's maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2023-24. He scored 443 runs in nine matches in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, with five fifties. And when India A needed runs, he delivered those too — 102 off 68 balls in the decider against Australia A in Kanpur last year, earning him Player of the Match as India A won the series 2-1, and 84 off 69 balls against Afghanistan A in Sri Lanka this June, a knock India A narrowly lost on the DLS method but one that put him firmly on selectors' radar for Zimbabwe.

What makes him effective isn't raw power. At 5 ft 6 in, he isn't built like a typical modern six-hitter. Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, watching him bat for Punjab last year, pointed to his bat speed and compact base instead — the ability to manoeuvre the ball into gaps rather than muscle it out of the ground. Yuvraj Singh, who also mentors Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, has told him to always stay one step ahead of the bowler. He has heeded that advice wholeheartedly, his shot-making growing more layered and confident. A switch-hit off Sunil Narine at Eden Gardens in 2025 turned heads across the sport, evidence of a batter now comfortable improvising against the best spinners in the format, not just taking on pace in the powerplay.

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Zimbabwe isn't a high-stakes tour for the Indian cricket team. Several regulars have been rested, and it's being used to test fresh and fringe talent. But for a batter who spent four years barely getting a game, that's not really the point. He spent those four years on the fringes without losing form or belief. He has waited for his chance, and if his Punjab trajectory is anything to go by, he’ll probably seize it for his national side too.