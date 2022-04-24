Support, Break, Class: As runs dry up for Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma, who has said what about their form

It has been a torrid outing for arguably two of India's greatest batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both the players have failed to put up an impressive show, which has at times went to affect the performance of their respective franchises in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting at an average of below 20, Kohli has so far gathered 119 runs from 8 outings, which also include two golden ducks in consecutive clashes against Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rohit, on the other hand, is going through a similar form, with both him and his team failing to click this season.

CATCH all the updates of IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians skipper has managed 114 runs in his seven innings with a a sub-par average of 16.29.

Despite the dip in form, both the cricketers have received good backing from international cricketers from the past and present. While some also suggested a break or a change in batting order.

Here we take a look at who said what on Kohli and Rohit's dry run in IPL 2022:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Legendary English batter Kevin Pietersen has backed Kohli to come good, saying that every single great personality of the sport has gone through what the star player is going through.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Azharuddin suggested that Kohli should take a break.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ravi Shastri, who has worked with Kohli as the head coach of Indian team for close to five years, said there might be a risk of losing 6-7 years of his prime if he doesn't take a break.

"I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England," Shastri said on Star Sports after RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in an IPL 2022 match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shastri said Kohli might not be the only one who needs a little break from cricket considering the ever-increasing demands of different formats.

"He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri said.

Mumbai veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni has also backed Kohli and Rohit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

South Africa's U-19 cricket sensation Dewald Brevis also backed Virat Kohli, saying that the world admires him when runs come out of his bat.

India spinner Amit Mishra also urged everyone to support 'the champions' when they need it the most, remarking that the duo are still the best batsmen today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunil Gavaskar feels the form issue concerning both Kohli and Rohit will be resolved after just one good innings.

"It's just one of those things. When somebody goes through a bad patch, then it's difficult. You make simple mistakes, sometimes you get a great delivery, and you get to see a great catch taken. Sometimes an inside edge goes onto stumps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It's happening to Kohli too. Kohli's first mistake is turning out to be his last mistake. For both these players, it's just a matter of one innings, one innings where you get to 30, once they get there, they will get the big score,"Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports.

RCB, are currently placed in top 4 with five wins from eight matches. They will next lock horns with in-form Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the table. They will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

-with ANI inputs