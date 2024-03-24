 Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day: Phil Salt | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day: Phil Salt

PTI |
Mar 24, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day: Phil Salt

Kolkata, Andre Russell's six-hitting carnage at the death that propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a match-winning total did not come as a surprise to teammate Phil Salt, who described the star allrounder as the "best in the world on his day".

HT Image
HT Image

Russell muscled his way to a 25-ball 64 studded with seven sixes and three fours to power KKR to 208 for 7. The hosts then returned to limit Sunrisers Hyderabad to 204 for 7 and record a four-run win in a thrilling IPL clash here on Saturday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Making debut for KKR, Salt, who had played alongside Russell in Manchester Originals in The Hundred, was excited to see another special from the West Indian.

"I've played with Dre in the Hundred. He's a phenomenal ball striker. The best in the world on his day," Salt said after their win on Saturday.

"So, to see him do what he did, obviously is incredible. Love watching it, but, you know, it's no surprise to me. I don't think it's a surprise to anybody on the ground. When he's on, he's incredible."

Four of the top-five KKR batters got out for single digit scores managing just 18 runs in between them, but Salt held firm atop the order and found a fine ally in No 6 Ramandeep Singh .

The duo put together 54 runs that came off just 29 balls.

"Yeah, you know, what I said to the previous two batters is we'll take it to the 8th over, and if another wicket falls, we'll take it to the 10th. I said the same to Ramandeep, I said we'll take it to the 12th and we'll reassess there. He was really smart the way he played.

"He took the pressure off me to hit the boundaries. He came in and had a hell of a cameo and we started to put a partnership together.

"You know, when wickets are falling, it's all about making those partnerships. And for him to come out on debut and do that is very impressive."

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to spoil KKR's party with a counter-attacking fifty as IPL's most expensive player Mitchell Starc was hit for four sixes in his last over that yielded 26 runs for SRH.

Needing 12 to defend in the last over, the inexperienced Rana delivered.

"You try not to ride the wave when you're out there. The game seesawed all the way through their batting innings," Salt said.

"We had a few chances we didn't take in the field, and it looked like, at one point, getting towards that final over was going to hurt us.

"But Harshit held his nerves unbelievably well in the final over and I think we defended what was a pretty good score."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the PBKS vs DC IPL Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Russell is a phenomenal ball striker, best in the world on his day: Phil Salt
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On