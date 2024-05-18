Ruturaj Gaikwad dismissed on first ball, Virat Kohli's stunner sends Mitchell back as Anushka Sharma roars from stands

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had a tough day in the office during the crucial IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnsaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The right-handed batter made a couple of questionable decisions on the field as captain and then had a flop outing with the bat, too, in the virtual knockout clash on Saturday night. Virat Kohli was charged up on the field while Anushka Sharma cheered loudly for RCB from the stands.(X Images)

Gaikwad departed for a golden duck on the first ball of CSK's tall 219-run chase as the home fans at M Chinnsaswamy Stadium erupted in joy. It was Glenn Maxwell who claimed his wicket on the first ball as he made a return to the playing XI after Will Jacks returned home for international duties.

The CSK skipper tried to go aggressive way on the first ball itself and got caught at short fine leg and returned to the pavilion without adding anything to the scoreboard.

The RCB players, including skipper Faf du Plessis and star batter Virat Kohli, were all charged up after the massive wicket. Meanwhile, Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also elated and stood up to applaud the RCB players.

Meanwhile, RCB also claimed another wicket in the powerplay as Yash Dayal got the better of Daryl Mitchell for just 4. The New Zealand batter mistimed the ball and Kohli took a good catch inside circle. The RCB star roared loudly after claiming the catch as Anushka's loud reaction also went viral on social media.

Earlier, RCB's top-order, led by skipper Faf du Plessis, fired in unison as they posted a solid 218 for five against the defending champions.

Du Plessis hit three fours and three sixes on his way to a 39-ball 54, his fourth fifty of the season, while Kohli (47 off 29 balls), Rajat Patidar (41 off 23 balls) and Cameron Green (38 not out off 17 balls) also went on a six-hitting spree to put RCB on solid ground.

According to the playoff qualification scenario, RCB, who made a fairytale turnaround with a five-match winning streak, needs to win by 18 runs at least to make the cut. CSK, however, will qualify if they score more than 200 at the expense of RCB even if they lose the game or if the match is washed out.