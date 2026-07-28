Ryan ten Doeschate's India chapter ends: Gautam Gambhir's trusted lieutenant heads back to KKR after England tour

Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as Team India's assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball tour of England. Speculation over his exit had been circulating for some time, and the former Netherlands all-rounder officially parted ways with the BCCI after India lost both the T20I and ODI series.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate addresses a press conference, ahead of the third and final ODI cricket match of a series between India and Afghanistan, in Chennai, Friday, June 19 (PTI)

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According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Ten Doeschate informed the Indian board of his decision while still in the UK. He is now set to return to the IPL, rejoining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a coaching role.

Ten Doeschate was handpicked by head coach Gautam Gambhir when the latter took charge of Team India in July 2024. Serving as assistant coach, he worked across batting and fielding and was part of the support staff that guided India to titles at the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. However, his tenure also coincided with a difficult period in Test cricket, where India surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia before suffering back-to-back series whitewashes at home against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

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{{^usCountry}} Ten Doeschate shares a long association with KKR. As a player, he was part of the franchise's title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014, before returning as fielding coach in 2022. He remained with the Kolkata outfit until 2024, when Gambhir, then KKR's mentor, requested him to join the Indian national team. Former KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had also made the move to Team India before returning to the franchise earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ten Doeschate shares a long association with KKR. As a player, he was part of the franchise's title-winning squads in 2012 and 2014, before returning as fielding coach in 2022. He remained with the Kolkata outfit until 2024, when Gambhir, then KKR's mentor, requested him to join the Indian national team. Former KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar had also made the move to Team India before returning to the franchise earlier this year. {{/usCountry}}

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With his return, Ten Doeschate will reunite with Nayar in the KKR dugout ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

India did play a white-ball series in Zimbabwe after the England tour, a T20I contest, but neither of the support staff was present. Former India batter VVS Laxman was appointed as the stand-in coach for the series.

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India will return to action in the tour of Sri Lanka, which begins August 15, with the two-Test series.