SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at uphill task

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 3 LIVE score updates: Bangladesh stare at yet another uphill task on the third day of the second and final Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. The tourists are batting at 139/5 and are still trailing by 314 runs. Yasir Ali and Mushfiqur Rahim will resume the action and their first aim will be to avoid the follow-on. South Africa, will aim to wrap the innings and gain a healthy lead. Earlier after opting to bat first, South Africa piled 453 on the board with captain Dean Elgar hitting 70. Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma also scored half-centuries each, while Keshav Maharaj scored 84 off 95 balls.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

