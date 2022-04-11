Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE score updates: South Africa stare at series win against Bangladesh

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE score updates: The hosts had won the opening Test by 220 runs. 
SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE score updates: Keshav Maharaj celebrates after the dismissal of Najmul Hossain Shanto(AFP)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 01:01 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

SA vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 4 LIVE score updates: Dean Elgar-led South Africa are in sight of a clean sweep as Bangladesh were reduced to 27/3 while chasing a gigantic 413 at stumps on Day 3 of the second and final Test in Port Elizabeth. Bangladesh have already lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) and Tamim Iqbal (13) in their second innings. Meanwhile, the visitors need another 386 runs to win the contest, which at the moment certainly looks impossible. Earlier after opting to bat first, the hosts piled 453 on the board and then bundled out Bangladesh for 217 to take a healthy 236-run lead. The Proteas then quickly added 176/6 before declaring their second innings in the final session of play on Sunday. The hosts had won the opening Test by 220 runs.

Here are the playing XI for the two teams...

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

