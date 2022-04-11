First Covid-19 substitution in international cricket: South Africa duo return positive during final Test vs Bangladesh

The second and final Test between South Africa and Bangladesh saw two players get substitute from the playing XI due to Covid-19. South Africa opener batter Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder were replaced on Day 4 of the test after testing positive for the virus. Khaya Zondo and Glenton Stuurman took the field in place of the duo.

Meanwhile, this was the first instance of players being replaced midway during the contest after returning positive for the virus.

"Khaya Zondo will make his Test debut on Day 4 of the 2nd #BetwayTest against Bangladesh after Sarel Erwee and Wiaan Mulder tested positive for Covid-19," a Cricket South Africa tweet said.

"The pair replaced with Zondo and Glenton Stuurman."

Covid replacement incidents had happened earlier in the Plunket Shield and County Championship but not in international cricket.

Meanwhile, South Africa closed the second Test on Day 4 itself, winning the contest by 332 and clinched the two-match series 2-0.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but not unexpected after the decision was made to have this tour under the Managed Event Environment (MEE) protocol, rather than the strict Bio-safe Environment (BSE) Protocol as was previously the case," CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said.

"This is in line with the country's policy in revoking the Disaster Management Act with reference to the pandemic, as well the huge mental strain that a bubble environment induces."

A report in PTI stated that the series was played in a managed environment instead of a bio-bubble. Players are not limited to their hotel rooms and are allowed to go out -- with the advice that they should stick to open air restaurants and the outdoors -- and mingle with other people.

It is also just the second instance of two substitutes for a team in the same match in international cricket -- Bangladesh had two concussion subs against India in 2019.

The report further stated that Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo didn't attend the Test after contracting the virus last week. Similarly, South Africa's bowling coach Charl Langeveldt and security officer Zunaid Wadee were also not at the match venue after testing positive on Friday.