Home / Cricket / SA vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Babar Azam smashes record-breaking 122 as Pakistan beat South Africa by 9 wickets
cricket

SA vs PAK, 3rd T20I: Babar Azam smashes record-breaking 122 as Pakistan beat South Africa by 9 wickets

Babar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Pakistan beat South Africa by 9 wickets(ICC / Twitter)

Captain Babar Azam hit a record-breaking 122 to lead Pakistan to an impressive nine-wicket victory over hosts South Africa at Centurion on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in the four-match Twenty20 series.

Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 73 as he and Babar, whose century came off 49 balls, shared a record 197-run partnership in a devastating display of batting that enabled the touring side to reel in South Africa’s competitive 203-5 with consummate ease.

They won with two overs to spare after making 205-1, dispatching the home bowling to all corners of the ground.

Babar’s record T20 score for Pakistan, including 15 fours and four sixes off 59 balls, came a day after he became the top ranked one-day batsman. He is third in the T20 rankings and played an innings of finesse and guile rather than bludgeoning shots to underline his class.

Rizwan’s knock was overshadowed by his skipper but he was equally brilliant in a supporting role.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Hooda in awe of Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul's batting

Kohli fumes, smashes a chair in agony after getting out - WATCH

DC await Nortje's 2nd RT-PCR test result even as Rabada joins training

IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Team News: Padikkal returns for RCB; SRH make 2 changes

It was the second highest successful run chase in a T20 international at Centurion with a tiring Babar eventually out caught behind off the bowling of Lizaad Williams.

Janneman Malan and Aiden Markham shared a 108-run opening wicket partnership as South Africa got off to a flying start after being put into bat.

Markham made a half century for a third successive game before being bowled for 63 and Malan scored 55.

The last match of the series and Pakistan's tour will also be played at Centurion, on Friday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
babar azam south africa pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP