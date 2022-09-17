'Saat saal jitna karna tha...': Ravi Shastri's no-nonsense response on whether he could return to coaching duties

Virat Kohli's Test captaincy saw a bittersweet end earlier this year as the flamboyant batter pulled curtains on his seven-year tenure as the red-ball leader. The famed 'Shastri-Kohli' era came to an end after India's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2021. Despite an empty trophy cabinet, Shastri signed off with notable Test wins in away conditions. Under him, the Kohli-led unit in 2018-19 became the first Asian Test team to beat Australia in their backyard. The side also made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) and dominated ICC Test rankings for a staggering 42 months.

Shastri had been absent from the commentary box in the two years that he was head coach of the Indian side. He picked the mic again in the 2022 IPL final, as fans were thrilled to hear his booming voice after a five-year hiatus since 2017, when he was appointed to the helm of India's backroom staff.

Shastri, who has now returned to the broadcasting scene, has no plans of reuniting with the Indian team as he is happy to enjoy the game from the outside.

“Mera coaching ka hisaab khatham ho gaya (My time with coaching has come to an end). Saat saal jitna karna tha, mein kar liya (For seven years, I have done enough). If I’m doing some coaching, it will be at the grassroots level, for which I have a company that is doing it. I will participate in that. Otherwise, my time as a coach has come to an end. Now I will view the game from far away and enjoy it,” Shastri told Sports Today.

Shastri, who is currently serving as the commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), spoke about potential changes in the sport, with super-subs being predicted to be a part of T20 cricket. The ongoing LLC allows teams to use one super-substitute in the game.

"I see this game evolving all the time. Who knows tomorrow it might be something that's used even at the international level. Don't be surprised because this is one format that can evolve, especially in tournaments like these where you are not bound by certain rules. You can create your own rules in tournaments like these or even in the IPL, or Big Bash. If you want to experiment or try something new, this is the place to do it," said the former India player.

On his role in the tournament, Shastri explained – "Basically, my job in this league is to ensure that the cricketing part of it is run properly. There is a sense of pride in what you do. The work ethic has to be solid. There is an integrity quotient attached to it. Hence, you have the Anti-Corruption Units. These are not exhibition games. It's the proper stuff under proper guidelines and every aspect is being looked at like the way you would play an international game."

