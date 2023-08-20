Ex-India selectors clash over 'future India captain' Ruturaj Gaikwad's future as MS Dhoni namedropped in critical debate

On Friday, India emerged victorious by a narrow margin of 2 runs (DLS method) as rain interrupted the proceedings in Dublin during the first T20I against Ireland. Ruturaj Gaikwad, India's opener in the game, had remained unbeaten on 19 and looked strong before the rain halted proceedings in the 140-run chase. The batter's role in the T20 squad, however, extends well beyond this encounter; notably, he's set to lead the side in the upcoming Asian Games. Despite his consistent performances in the IPL, though, Gaikwad hasn't yet cemented his position as a first-choice player in the Indian XI, creating an intriguing dynamic within the team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action for Team India(BCCI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In contrast, the meteoric rise of young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been hard to ignore. Jaiswal's rapid ascent has been particularly notable since his Test debut against the West Indies in July earlier this year, when he smashed a composed century on a slow surface. With the debate over India's opening pair continually swirling, former Indian cricketers Kiran More and Saba Karim offered contrasting perspectives on Ruturaj Gaikwad's place in the lineup.

More envisions Gaikwad's potential as a solid Test player and even as a future captain for India. However, Karim's stance differs, asserting that Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the edge over Gaikwad in the pecking order at present, based on his exceptional performances and rapid progression.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I'm waiting for his (Gaikwad) Test debut. Both (Gaikwad and Jaiswal) are outstanding players. Ruturaj can play all formats, his basics are so correct. He can be the future captain of India as well, he has got a great temperament. He's playing under MS Dhoni, so he must have learnt things about handling the team and handling the situations. He's a quality player, and I'm waiting for him to make his Test debut,” More said on JioCinema.

Saba Karim, meanwhile, mentioned that Gaikwad faces tremendous pressure over his place in the side, as there are many waiting for him to “fail” in the pecking order.

“Yashasvi scored a hundred on Test debut, then smashed a half-century during the T20I series against West Indies as well. Things are not easy for him, because there are several cricketers waiting for Ruturaj Gaikwad to fail so they can get a look-in. This is when your character has to come out, can you take that pressure? That is why this is a phase where he has to rely on his ability and try to put a big score,” said the former selector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yashasvi Jaiswal is also part of the India squad for the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The Asian Games serve as India's concluding T20I engagement until November later this year, with the spotlight transitioning to ODIs in anticipation of the World Cup slated for October-November.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON