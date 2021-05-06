IPL 2021: 'He contributed in every match' - Saba Karim names young India batsman who 'impressed him the most'

Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable 2020. In the Indian Premier League UAE edition, Shaw struggled to find any consistency and found himself not making it into the Delhi Capitals playing XI on several occasions. He was picked for the Test series in Australia, but Shaw failed to get runs on the board and was left out after just the first game.

But the youngster regained his form this season in the IPL. Before the tournament was suspended due to rising Covid cases inside the bio-bubble, Shaw had scored 308 runs in 8 matches at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of 166.48.

The right-hander also scored three fifties in the tournament and was fourth in the list of Orange Cap contenders for the season.

Speaking on India News, former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim praised Shaw and said he was the young Indian batsman who impressed him the most.

"If we talk about one player, Prithvi Shaw is the young Indian batsman who impressed me the most because we have seen a brilliant turnaround. The impactful knocks Prithvi Shaw has played along with Shikhar Dhawan, because of that only Delhi Capitals are in such a strong situation," Karim said.

"Prithvi Shaw has contributed in every match, and the biggest thing is that the consistency we have seen in his batting is the result of hard work and his strong temperament, and it shows how much effort the youngster has put in to come back in good form," he added.

"One more thing is that he has worked a lot on his fitness. When he was left out of the national team after the Australia tour, he was extremely dejected, but he did not lose hope. He worked with the coach on his temperament and technique," he further said.

"The way he batted in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, captained the team and helped his team win, it shows how strong-willed he is as a player. He has always been a talented player, but this comeback will help him in his cricket career, and Indian cricket is also going to gain a lot from that," Karim signed off.

